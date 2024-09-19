Callum Walsh’s Irish homecoming receives royal treatment from Dana White

Callum Walsh, Tom Loeffler and Przemyslaw Runowski pose in front of the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

“King” Callum Walsh’s homecoming fight is ready to receive the royal treatment.

The red carpet is being rolled out for the fast-rising southpaw from Cork, Ireland, as Walsh (11-0, 9 KOs) will be fighting on home soil for the first time as a pro against Przemyslaw Runowski (22-2-1, 6 KOs) on Friday in a 10-round junior middleweight fight at the famed 3Arena in Dublin in front of an expected crowd of nearly 5,000 fans. The event will stream on UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. IST / 12:30 p.m. EST / 9:30 a.m. PST.

After twice headlining shows at New York’s Madison Square Garden Theater, as well as in Boston and across Southern California, Walsh is returning to his roots looking to make a legitimate claim as the next face of Irish boxing.

UFC president and CEO Dana White has long backed Walsh’s career in tandem with 360 Promotions head Tom Loeffler, and the MMA executive is set to switch Walsh’s momentum into second gear by promoting the card this week. When White announced the event on social media last month, Irish icon Conor McGregor called it a “great fight for Ireland.”

“I love Callum Walsh,” White told The Ring in an interview. “I love his style. I love the fact that this kid was fighting really tough guys already at six fights [into his career]. He’s willing to take tough fights, and I just liked the kid personally, as soon as I was introduced to him. Promoting him is fun for me, and I am having fun doing it.”

Earlier this week, Walsh held a meet and greet with great fanfare at the Riverstown Boxing Club in Port Laoise, the gym in which Walsh worked on perfecting his craft as an amateur en route to 120 fights, six national titles, and a European gold medal.

“It’s a very good and exciting feeling to be putting on a massive show,” Walsh told The Ring in an interview. “It’s time to go big while going home. It’s going to be a big night for everybody. I’ve grown up and can’t wait to show how much I’ve improved. I’m looking forward to putting on a good fight against a tough opponent. I can’t wait to see what Runowski brings and how badly he wants to win. I can’t lose at home.”

Walsh, 23, last fought on home turf in 2019 and made his pro debut in 2021. Nowadays, Walsh lives in Hollywood, California, and is trained by Hall of Fame coach Freddie Roach at the Wild Card Boxing gym. He’s also been a regular fixture at UFC events and even got some major TV time earlier this year during a WWE event as he built his profile.

“I’m still improving every day and 100 percent believe in my abilities,” said Walsh. “I’m learning from Freddie Roach, the best in the business.”

Walsh has enjoyed world-class sparring since moving stateside under Roach’s roof against the likes of Vergil Ortiz Jr., Serhii Bohachuk, Eimantas Stanionis, Elvis Rodriguez, and Gabriel Rosado, among many others.

It’s paid off.

So far this year, Walsh has scored two stoppage wins, one against Dauren Yeleussinov in March and the other versus Carlos Cervantes in June to set himself up for Runowski. The pair of wins came easier than his MSG debut last year when he survived some rough patches but proved he had a reliable chin against the rugged Ismael Villarreal to score a unanimous decision.

“I believe I am ready right now for a world title shot, but it’s up to my team when they think so while they build me up,” said Walsh. “I never turn down an opponent. I just have to beat whoever they put in front of me, climb up the ranks, and I’ll be right there.”

Loeffler said Walsh’s most recent three-knockdown, second-round knockout win against Cervantes was his best performance to date.

“He is learning on the job,” Loeffler told The Ring in an interview. “The level of competition he is fighting is very high. Freddie doesn’t want to baby him. There is a fine balance with a young fighter learning with every fight and overmatching him. This is a tough fight against Runowski, who is an experienced opponent. I think Callum will be ready to challenge for a world title after 15 fights within a year.”

Loeffler compares Walsh’s ascent and fanfare to the one he saw with Gennadiy Golovkin, the former middleweight king he helped build from an Eastern European unknown into a global star.

“The reception Callum has been getting feels like the early Triple G days,” said Loeffler. “We’re expecting a major reaction this week while we continue building his worldwide brand.”

Walsh credits Loeffler and White for the breakthrough opportunity he’s been afforded. White’s confidence in Walsh is further shown by making the overseas trip immediately coming off the crescendo that was UFC 306 at The Sphere in Las Vegas on Saturday.

“This wouldn’t be happening if it wasn’t for Dana White,” said Walsh. “Who better to have in your corner than him? It’s crazy to even think about it that I am working with Dana and he’s supporting my career. Him coming to Ireland with me is going to be the start of something good.”

Pegged to spoil the plan is Runowski, who has only lost to known commodities like Josh Kelly in 2019 and Michael McKinson in 2021. The 30-year-old, 11-year professional from Poland is unbeaten in his last four fights and is coming off a third-round stoppage win in May against journeyman Benjamin Lamptey.

Loeffler said the event will have a high-quality, UFC-like production that features a commentary crew of Raul Marquez, Brian Campbell, and Corey Erdman and ring announcer Joe Martinez.

“It’s going to be the highest level of production for any 360 Promotions show we’ve done,” said Loeffler. “Dana brings a lot of publicity and attention with him. There is a lot of excitement for this show, especially since only high-level fights are held at the 3Arena. Katie Taylor fought there last year, and we feel Callum is right there to follow in those footsteps and be the next-generation Irish boxing star.”

Loeffler’s ideal goal is to showcase Walsh once a year in Ireland moving forward, and he’s already angling to stage a match against Xander Zayas for an Ireland vs. Puerto Rico showdown at the Madison Square Garden.

“We’ve already talked about a Walsh vs. Zayas fight with Top Rank, and I can see it happen,” said Loeffler.

“That would be a great fight for me to make a statement,” added Walsh.

Walsh is currently ranked No. 8 by the IBF and No. 10 by the WBC at 154 pounds, and the division is loaded with top talent for Walsh to fight and further make a name for himself.

But first, he must run through Runowski.

Walsh is promising a statement win befitting for the spectacle.

“I’m looking forward to giving an eye-opening performance,” said Walsh. “I’m always looking for the knockout in every single fight. I am not trying to be in there all night. I think I am the best fighter in the world. They just don’t know it yet. If you don’t think you are the best, what are you even fighting for?”

Manouk Akopyan is a sports journalist, writer and broadcast reporter whose work has appeared on ESPN, Fox Sports, USA Today, The Guardian, Newsweek, Men’s Health, NFL.com, Los Angeles Times, Philadelphia Inquirer, Ring Magazine, and more. He’s been writing for BoxingScene since 2018. Manouk is a member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and the MMA Journalists Association. He can be reached on X (formerly Twitter), Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube, through email at manouk[dot]akopyan[at]gmail.com or via www.ManoukAkopyan.com.