Fight Night Program – Week of September 19-25

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, September 19 – Yakama Legends Casino, Toppenish, Wash.

Mandeep Jangra vs. Nilo Guerrero – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Dominique Roundtree vs. Roberto Canto – featherweight – 6 rounds

Keon Papillion vs. Rondale Hubbert – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Nelson Guerrero vs. Levale Whittington – junior featherweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: GlobalSportsStreaming PPV

Friday, September 20 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.

Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan – super middleweight – 12 rounds

The ultimate crossroads bout, and perhaps the hidden jewel of the weekend. Munguia had his phenomenal ascent halted by Canelo Alvarez in a humbling performance, and Bazinyan’s time to put up or shut up is upon him after being raised on softballs in Canada and almost failing his last test with a dubious draw. Expect fireworks. I definitely do.

Also on this card:

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Joey Dawejko – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Ilias Essaoudi – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Emiliano Vargas vs. Larry Fryers – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Charly Suarez vs. Jorge Castaneda – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Alan Garcia vs. Ricardo Fernandez – lightweight – 8 rounds

Demler Zamora vs. Gerardo Perez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Friday, September 20 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

Callum Walsh vs. Przemyslaw Runowski – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

A long-awaited homecoming for the former Irish amateur superstar. The boxing-crazy island knows that Walsh may be the next big thing, and the atmosphere will probably reflect that support. Expect Walsh to fight for a belt sometime in 2025.

Also on this card:

Ali Akhmedov vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Emmett Brennan vs. Kevin Cronin – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Thomas Carty vs. Jonathan Vergara – heavyweight – 8 rounds

Craig O’Brien vs. Edward Donovan – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Shauna O’Keefe vs. Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir – women’s lightweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass

Friday, September 20 – Wind Creek Events Ctr., Bethlehem, Pa.

Matt Conway vs. James Bernadin – lightweight – 8 rounds

Euri Cedeno vs. Aro Schwartz – middleweight – 8 rounds

Julian Gonzalez vs. Oscar Barajas – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Saturday, September 21 – Wembley Stadium, London

Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua – heavyweight – 12 rounds

It’s a heavyweight title bout in England between two local heroes. It hardly gets any better than that from a promotional standpoint. We’re about to find out if the hype was justified. They’ve both had their share of wars and snoozers, but this one appears to be headed towards the ultimate bragging-rights brawl of the year. Dubois’ IBF belt is at stake, but the actual stakes are even higher for both of them.

Also on this card:

Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz – middleweight – 12 rounds

Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis – middleweight – 12 rounds

Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley – lightweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN, PPV.com

Saturday, September 21 – Colisee de Laval, Laval, Canada

Jean Pascal vs. Terry Osias – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Derek Pomerleau vs. Marcelo Coceres – super middleweight – 8 rounds

Petar Gavrilovic vs. Dany Mallette – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

David Logue vs. Hubert Poulin – light heavyweight – 4 rounds

David Canuel vs. Carl Demontigny – junior middleweight – 4 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV PPV

Saturday, September 21 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.

Nelson Oliva vs. Alfonso Olvera – junior middleweight – 8 rounds

Hector Lopez vs. Noah Contreras – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Eric Mondragon vs. Jose Valenzuela – lightweight – 6 rounds

Blazen Rocili vs. Salim Martinez – middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: Fox Deportes

Saturday, September 22 – City College, Mandaluyong, Philippines

Melvin Jerusalem vs. Luis Castillo – strawweight – 12 rounds

Jerwin Ancajas vs. Sukpraserd Ponpitak – featherweight – 10 rounds

Wednesday, September 25 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo

John Kevin Jimenez vs. Takeshi Ishii – strawweight – 12 rounds

Ryusei Matsumoto vs. Katsuki Mori – strawweight – 10 rounds

Rento Miyazawa vs. Takero Kitano – strawweight – 8 rounds

Masatora Okada vs. Hisuki Saso – strawweight – 8 rounds

