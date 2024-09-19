Fight Night Program – Week of September 19-25
The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.
Here are this week’s most relevant fights:
Thursday, September 19 – Yakama Legends Casino, Toppenish, Wash.
Mandeep Jangra vs. Nilo Guerrero – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Dominique Roundtree vs. Roberto Canto – featherweight – 6 rounds
Keon Papillion vs. Rondale Hubbert – junior middleweight – 6 rounds
Nelson Guerrero vs. Levale Whittington – junior featherweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: GlobalSportsStreaming PPV
Friday, September 20 – Desert Diamond Arena, Glendale, Ariz.
Jaime Munguia vs. Erik Bazinyan – super middleweight – 12 rounds
The ultimate crossroads bout, and perhaps the hidden jewel of the weekend. Munguia had his phenomenal ascent halted by Canelo Alvarez in a humbling performance, and Bazinyan’s time to put up or shut up is upon him after being raised on softballs in Canada and almost failing his last test with a dubious draw. Expect fireworks. I definitely do.
Also on this card:
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Joey Dawejko – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Jorge Garcia Perez vs. Ilias Essaoudi – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
Emiliano Vargas vs. Larry Fryers – junior welterweight – 8 rounds
Charly Suarez vs. Jorge Castaneda – junior lightweight – 10 rounds
Alan Garcia vs. Ricardo Fernandez – lightweight – 8 rounds
Demler Zamora vs. Gerardo Perez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+
Friday, September 20 – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
Callum Walsh vs. Przemyslaw Runowski – junior middleweight – 10 rounds
A long-awaited homecoming for the former Irish amateur superstar. The boxing-crazy island knows that Walsh may be the next big thing, and the atmosphere will probably reflect that support. Expect Walsh to fight for a belt sometime in 2025.
Also on this card:
Ali Akhmedov vs. Pierre Hubert Dibombe – super middleweight – 10 rounds
Emmett Brennan vs. Kevin Cronin – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Thomas Carty vs. Jonathan Vergara – heavyweight – 8 rounds
Craig O’Brien vs. Edward Donovan – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Shauna O’Keefe vs. Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir – women’s lightweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: UFC Fight Pass
Friday, September 20 – Wind Creek Events Ctr., Bethlehem, Pa.
Matt Conway vs. James Bernadin – lightweight – 8 rounds
Euri Cedeno vs. Aro Schwartz – middleweight – 8 rounds
Julian Gonzalez vs. Oscar Barajas – junior lightweight – 8 rounds
Saturday, September 21 – Wembley Stadium, London
Daniel Dubois vs. Anthony Joshua – heavyweight – 12 rounds
It’s a heavyweight title bout in England between two local heroes. It hardly gets any better than that from a promotional standpoint. We’re about to find out if the hype was justified. They’ve both had their share of wars and snoozers, but this one appears to be headed towards the ultimate bragging-rights brawl of the year. Dubois’ IBF belt is at stake, but the actual stakes are even higher for both of them.
Also on this card:
Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz – middleweight – 12 rounds
Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington – junior lightweight – 12 rounds
Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis – middleweight – 12 rounds
Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson – light heavyweight – 12 rounds
Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley – lightweight – 12 rounds
Where to watch it: DAZN, PPV.com
Saturday, September 21 – Colisee de Laval, Laval, Canada
Jean Pascal vs. Terry Osias – cruiserweight – 10 rounds
Derek Pomerleau vs. Marcelo Coceres – super middleweight – 8 rounds
Petar Gavrilovic vs. Dany Mallette – light heavyweight – 4 rounds
David Logue vs. Hubert Poulin – light heavyweight – 4 rounds
David Canuel vs. Carl Demontigny – junior middleweight – 4 rounds
Where to watch it: TrillerTV PPV
Saturday, September 21 – Thunder Studios, Long Beach, Calif.
Nelson Oliva vs. Alfonso Olvera – junior middleweight – 8 rounds
Hector Lopez vs. Noah Contreras – junior featherweight – 6 rounds
Eric Mondragon vs. Jose Valenzuela – lightweight – 6 rounds
Blazen Rocili vs. Salim Martinez – middleweight – 6 rounds
Where to watch it: Fox Deportes
Saturday, September 22 – City College, Mandaluyong, Philippines
Melvin Jerusalem vs. Luis Castillo – strawweight – 12 rounds
Jerwin Ancajas vs. Sukpraserd Ponpitak – featherweight – 10 rounds
Wednesday, September 25 – Korakuen Hall, Tokyo
John Kevin Jimenez vs. Takeshi Ishii – strawweight – 12 rounds
Ryusei Matsumoto vs. Katsuki Mori – strawweight – 10 rounds
Rento Miyazawa vs. Takero Kitano – strawweight – 8 rounds
Masatora Okada vs. Hisuki Saso – strawweight – 8 rounds
Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.