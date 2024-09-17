‘Gucci’ Manny Flores-Victor Olivo Headlines Oct. 24 Golden Boy Fight Night On DAZN Show

Golden Boy Promotions is back on the schedule and Manny Flores has returned to headliner status for the occasion.

The resurgent southpaw will face Victor Olivo atop the Oct. 24 edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show. Their scheduled ten-round bantamweight bout will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California.

Flores (18-1, 14 knockouts) hails from nearby Coachella and will make his seventh career appearance at the venue.

“I’m excited to headline in my hometown again,” said Flores. “To show and redeem myself from the last time I was able to headline at home.”

The bout is the third of the year for the 25-year-old Flores, who has won his last three starts all via second-round knockout. All three came since his June 2023 defeat to Walter Santibanes at Fantasy Springs.

In his most recent start, Flores stopped Noel Arambulet inside of five minutes. A stiff challenge is expected here.

“My opponent is a durable guy,” stated Flores. “I know he is going to be in front of me all night and we will be prepared for all that.

“The fans will get a new and improved fighter. It’s going to be all fireworks as always!”

Olivo (21-4-1, 9 KOs) will make his U.S. debut.

The 28-year-old from Hermosillo, Mexico has fought just twice before away from home, both of which ended in defeat. He was stopped just once in 26 previous outings. In his last fight, Olivo went ten rounds with former title contender Argi Cortes (27-4-2, 11 KOs) in a Jan. 20 points loss.

“I would like to thank God, Golden Boy, Paco Damián and my team for this great opportunity,” noted Olivo. “We are working hard and will be preparing for war. Manuel Flores is a very good fighter, however, I am up for the challenge.

“I know the importance of this fight. A win over Flores will open up many great opportunities for me. For all the boxing fans that will be watching on DAZN, we will give you a Mexican war.”

The event marks the first for Golden Boy since its Aug. 10 DAZN show in Las Vegas. Vergil Ortiz outpointed Serhii Bohachuk over twelve rounds in the leading 2024 Fight of the Year contender. It apparently wasn’t enough for DAZN to release more dates, however. The only other confirmed date for the fall is the Nov. 16 Riyadh Season ‘Latino Night’ show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

