The Ring Ratings Reviewed 2024: Junior middleweight

The Ring first introduced its divisional ratings in 1925. Almost a century later, it’s no exaggeration to claim that these independent ratings are the most respected and talked-about in world boxing.

The Ring Ratings Panel is made up of a dozen experts from around the world. Opinions are shared, debate takes place, and the final decision on who should be rated where is decided democratically every week. It sounds easy, but this can be an arduous and time-consuming process.

I will be going through each division in reverse order and work my way up from strawweight to heavyweight. I will then look at each rated fighter’s respective achievements and gaze into my crystal ball to see what may lay ahead.

Next up is junior middleweight (154 pounds), which recently gained Terence Crawford’s star-power to add to an already talented and strong division.

As always, please enjoy the debate and respect other people’s opinions.

No. 1 – TERENCE CRAWFORD

RECORD: 41-0 (31 KOs)

THE PAST: Crawford started his pro career away from the bright lights, but soon enough the Nebraska native’s big break came when he stepped in on three days’ notice to whitewash former Amir Khan conqueror Breidis Prescott (UD 10). The super talented American switch-hitter went from strength-to-strength, winning titles at 135, 140 and 147. Bud has separated himself from the competition by becoming an undisputed champion at 140 and 147. The 36-year-old has made seven defenses of his WBO welterweight title, notably beating Khan (TKO 6), Kell Brook (TKO 4), Shawn Porter (TKO 10) and David Avanesyan (KO 6). However, he saved his best for his biggest night when he dominated long-time rival Errol Spence Jr. (TKO 9) to become Ring welterweight champion. He became a four-weight world champion when he edged past Israil Madrimov (UD 12) to become the WBA junior middleweight titlist.

THE FUTURE: He had hoped to face Canelo in a super fight but now it appears he may instead look through the plethora of options that he has at 154 pounds.

No. 2 – ISRAIL MADRIMOV

RECORD: 10-1-1 (7 KOs)

THE PAST: Madrimov won a slew of amateur titles before turning professional in the fall of 2018. The 29-year-old has moved quickly due to his amateur pedigree. “The Dream” has been a nightmare for his opponents, and has beaten seasoned veterans like Norberto Gonzalez (TKO 6), Alejandro Barrera (TKO 5) and Eric Walker (UD 12). He also holds a win over perennial contender Michel Soro (TKO 9, as well as a technical draw in 3 in their rematch). He easily beat unheralded Raphael Igbokwe (UD 10) before scoring an eye-catching win over Magomed Kurbanov (TKO 5) to annex the vacant WBA title in March, but lost it in a close run affair to Terence Crawford (UD 12) which enhanced his reputation.

THE FUTURE: Rumored to be facing Serhii Bohachuk on the undercard of Oleksandr Usyk-Tyson Fury 2 in Riyadh on December 21.

No. 3 – SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

RECORD: 21-1-1 (13 KOs)

THE PAST: Fundora built a portion of his early record on the road in Mexico, Argentina and Uruguay. The 26-year-old holds physical advantages over his opponents, standing 6-foot-5½ with a gargantuan 80-inch reach (unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has a 78-inch reach). However, instead of boxing on the outside, he prefers to stand and fight. He has impressed stateside and over the past couple of years, beating the likes of Nathaniel Gallimore (KO 6), Jorge Cota (TKO 4), Sergio Garcia (UD 12) and he got off the canvas to outlast Erickson Lubin (RTD 9) in a war of attrition. He dominated Carlos Ocampo (UD 12) before taking the lead only to get knocked out by Brian Mendoza (KO 7). He was due to return after a year off against Serhii Bohachuk but when Vergil Ortiz was unable to face Tim Tszyu he stepped in at late notice and upset Tszyu (SD 12) in a bloody encounter.

THE FUTURE: He has apparently agreed to face former unified welterweight titlist Errol Spence but so far doesn’t have a venue or date.

No. 4 – VERGIL ORTIZ JR.

RECORD: 22-0 (21 KOs)

THE PAST: Ortiz turned professional at 140 pounds back in the summer of 2016. The aggressive power-puncher was bursting at the seams, and by the time he reached contender status was up at welterweight where he beat former junior welterweight title challenge Antonio Orozco (KO 6), former 140-pound titleholder Maurice Hooker (KO 7) and impressively bludgeoned former welterweight title challenger Egidijus Kavaliauskas (TKO 8). However, the 26-year-old Texan saw a fight with Michael McKinson moved back several months due to rhabdomyolysis. After receiving the all-clear, Ortiz returned and overcame a slow start to stop the Brit in nine rounds. Various issues saw an ill-fated fight with WBA 147-pound ruler Eimantas Stanionis fall apart on three occasions. He jumped up to 154-pounds and snapped a 17-month hiatus scoring two first round stoppages earlier this year and then edged home against Serhii Bohachuk (MD 12).

THE FUTURE: Ortiz could face Crawford in a unification or look in another direction. Either way, he has plenty of options.

No. 5 – TIM TSZYU

RECORD: 24-1 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: Tszyu, who is the eldest son of Hall of Famer Kostya Tszyu, turned professional in December 2016. Since then, he has moved steadily through the ranks, notably beating former welterweight titleholder Jeff Horn (TKO 8). The 29-year-old made his American debut and had to get off the canvas in the opening round to best experienced Terrell Gausha (UD 12). He spent a year waiting for his shot at Ring/ undisputed champion Jermell Charlo, but ultimately pushed forward and looked sensational beating former titleholder Tony Harrison (TKO 9), Carlos Ocampo (KO 1) and Brian Mendoza (UD 12) to claim the vacant WBO title. However, he lost a close decision in a blood-splattered encounter with late-sub Sebastian Fundora (SD 12) that was also for the vacant WBC title.

THE FUTURE: He’ll face IBF ruler Bakhram Murtazuliev in Orlando, Florida, on October 19.

No. 6 – SERHII BOHACHUK

RECORD: 24-2 (23 KOs)

THE PAST: Bohachuk was a solid amateur who competed in the World Series of Boxing before turning professional in 2017. The Ukrainian won his first 18 fights, all inside the distance with nobody lasting past the sixth round. Then, he was ahead on the scorecards before being upset by Brandon Adams (TKO 8). After five wins stopping trial horses such as Aaron Coley (KO 2) and Nathaniel Gallimore (KO 6), he stepped up and proved to be physically too strong for Brian Mendoza (UD 12) and then narrowly lost to Vergil Ortiz (MD 12).

THE FUTURE: It looks like he’s lined up to face Madrimov on December 21 in a mouthwatering match up.

No. 7 – ERICKSON LUBIN

RECORD: 26-2 (18 KOs)

THE PAST: Lubin was a former amateur star, who looked on course to represent the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics. However, Lubin turned professional at 18, and while he looked the part during his rise, he was brutally stopped in one round by WBC titlist Jermell Charlo. That may have ruined a lot of fighters, but much to his credit Lubin raised his game and won six fights, most notably stopping former unified titleholder Jeison Rosario (KO 6). He did lose an all-action shootout with Sebastian Fundora (RTD 9). The 28-year-old southpaw returned to the win column beating Luis Arias (TKO 5) but appeared lucky to get the decision against Jesus Ramos (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: At the end of the month he’ll have been off a year. If he doesn’t have a fight scheduled by then he’ll leave the ratings.

No. 8 – JESUS RAMOS

RECORD: 21-1 (17 KOs)

THE PAST: Ramos turned professional in Mexico, where his first eight fights took place. The Casa Grande native headed back to America and quickly outgrew the welterweight division. The hard-charging 23-year-old nephew of welterweight fringe contender Abel Ramos has beaten Brian Mendoza (UD 10), Luke Santamaria (UD 10) and rising prospect Joey Spencer (TKO 7). He lost controversially to Erickson Lubin (UD 12) but has bounced back by beating Johan Gonzalez (TKO 9).

THE FUTURE: He’ll hope to appear on one of PBC’s fall shows to keep himself active and in the running for a big fight next year in what is fast emerging as one of boxing’s hottest divisions.

No. 9 – CHARLES CONWELL

RECORD: 20-0 (15 KOs)

THE PAST: Conwell was a gifted amateur, who represented the U.S. at the 2016 Olympics. He turned professional after returning home without a medal. The 26-year-old Cleveland resident moved through the ranks claiming various sanctioning body regional titles and owns wins over the ill-fated Patrick Day (KO 10) who sadly passed away afterwards, previously unbeaten Madiyar Ashkeyev (RTD 9) and grizzled veteran Juan Carlos Abreu (MD 10). He then spent 17-months out of action before signing with Golden Boy and returning with wins over Nathaniel Gallimore (TKO 6) and Khiary Gray (KO 2).

THE FUTURE: He had been offered a fight with IBF 147-pound titlist Jaron Ennis, who would have moved up in weight but decided to go another way because of the money on offer. No matter, he’s likely to be featured in a fall fight while biding his time waiting for a title shot.

No. 10 – BRIAN MENDOZA

RECORD: 22-4 (16 KOs)

THE PAST: Mendoza won his first 18 fights before tasting defeat against Larry Gomez (SD 8). After beating Thomas LaManna (UD 10), he suffered another reverse, this time against Jesus Ramos (UD 10). Unperturbed, the 30-year-old Albuquerque native got back to winning ways as a late substitute, stunning former unified titleholder Jeison Rosario (KO 5) and he scored a dramatic come-from-behind knockout over previously unbeaten Sebastian Fundora. He has lost his last two but showed real grit to go the distance against Tim Tszyu (UD 12) and, most recently, Serhii Bohachuk (UD 12).

THE FUTURE: He needs to get back in the win column after two consecutive defeats, perhaps he gets a fall fight on a PBC show.

On the Cusp: Brandon Adams, Abass Baraou, Bakhram Murtazuliev, Michel Soro and Xander Zayas

