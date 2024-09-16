Dan Azeez scheduled to face Lewis Edmondson in Azim-Davies undercard on Oct. 19

Dan Azeez poses with his belts following victory in a British light heavyweight title fight vs. Hosea Burton at Wembley Arena on November 20, 2021 in London, England. Photo by James Chance/Getty Images

Dan Azeez will face undefeated rival Lewis Edmondson in a crunch light heavyweight clash on Saturday, October 19th at the Copper Box Arena in London, presented by BOXXER, live on Sky Sports in the UK and Ireland and on Peacock in the USA.

Azeez and Edmondson will meet as part of an action-packed night of boxing at the Copper Box Arena topped by the junior welterweight contest between Adam Azim and Ohara Davies.

It is a must win fight for fan-favorite Azeez (20-1-1, 13 KOs) who will be looking to move back into major title contention. The former British, Commonwealth and European Champion lost a world title eliminator to Joshua Buatsi in a ‘Fight Of The Year’ contender in February. Azeez then drew with Hrvoje Sep in a comeback fight at Selhurst Park in June.

The unbeaten Edmondson (9-0, 3 KOs), a gifted amateur who was part of the Team GB set up, narrowly missing out on a place at the Rio 2016 Olympics, before turning over with a record of 52 wins from 60 bouts, has done everything asked of him so far in the professional ranks.

The Southampton man claimed a points win over Joel McIntyre last time out at the Cardiff International Arena in May and now has the chance to claim a high-profile victory against a big name opponent in Azeez.

A shared history between the fighters adds further intrigue to their upcoming contest. The pair met as amateurs with Edmondson coming out on top. Azeez is now eager to settle the score as pros.

Dan Azeez said: “Lewie is a good, skillful, young fighter. He whooped me as an amateur and now it’s time to return the favour!”

Lewis Edmondson said: “I respect Dan as a fighter. He’s very experienced. He’s been there numerous times. We know each other well. We fought as amateurs and sparred in the early days of my pro career. I’m expecting a tough and rough fight. What you see is what you get with Dan. I respect him as a person but it’s the fight game and it’s time to announce myself on the big stage. He’s had his time and it’s mine now.”

Boxxer Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: “This card keeps getting bigger and bigger. Dan Azeez vs Lewie Edmondson is another brilliant all-British battle that is going to light up the Copper Box Arena on October 19th. It’s a must win fight for both men, who are at different stages of their careers. Make sure you get your ticket or tune in on Sky Sports as this is an event you don’t want to miss!”

Earlier in the card, Michael McKinson takes on South Africa’s Tulani Mbenge in a welterweight clash, Jeamie TKV and Franklin Ignatius reignite their amateur rivalry in a hotly anticipated heavyweight clash, and rising bantamweight star Francesca Hennessy returns to action.

