Erik Bazinyan claims he’s ready for his first fight as underdog vs. Jaime Munguia

Eric Bazinyan (right) landas a hard right on Shakeel Phinn - Photo by Vincent Ethier

For the past couple of years Erik Bazinyan has been a contender in the super middleweight division.

However, more recently he’s struggled to impress, and plateaued to the point where last time out he was held to a draw by Shakeel Phinn. Not exactly the type of result you’d expect from someone with world title aspirations.

But that is now in the past. On Friday, Bazinyan will step up in class against former junior middleweight titlist Jaime Munguia at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

“I needed a new motivation to push and stay in the fight and be more committed and focused, and this is a fight like that,” Bazinyan (32-0-1, 23 knockouts) told The Ring. “For my last fight I was sick, and wasn’t 100 percent that night. But whatever, I never said anything, even after the fight.

“This is motivation. It’s the best opportunity, it’s the chance to get my name out there and let people know who I am and what I can do. That’s why it motivates me to do something great and put my name out there.”

In facing Munguia, who is himself looking to get his career back on track after dropping a spirited decision to Ring and then undisputed super middleweight titleholder Canelo Alvarez in May, he will be taking on his toughest test to date.

“It’s going to be a very good fight,” he said. “It’s the best opportunity I’ve got, so I’m ready more than ever. I have a big chance of shocking the world.”

Perhaps, Bazinyan, rated at No. 6 by The Ring at super middleweight, had grown comfortable fighting in the Quebec region.

This time he won’t have any of the comforts afforded with being the home fighter. For this fight, he’ll be on the opposite side of the equation and is a sizable 6/1 betting underdog.

“It’s the first time I’m the underdog – (but) it doesn’t matter,” said the 29-year-old Armenian-born fighter, who now lives in Montreal. “Once the fight starts, it doesn’t matter, it’s a ring.

“It’s in our game plan but I can be sure it’s gonna be a big upset.”

For him to overcome those odds, he’s going to have to use his height and reach to keep Munguia honest and in all likely hood gain his respect and quell the home crowd, who will be baying for blood.

“He’s a very tough fighter,” acknowledged Bazinyan. “He throws a lot of punches and he’s very tough but for me he’s beatable and gets hit a lot. I have all the tools to win this fight.”

Bazinyan has, as usual, trained in Montreal under the watchful eye of Marc Ramsay and his team. He has been in the gym since the May stalemate with Phinn and has sparred regularly with unbeaten British fighter Mark Jeffers.

“It’s going to be a big experience for me,” he said. “We trained very hard, I’m ready to just go out there and do my thing and shock the world. I expect to win.”

Camille Estephan of Eye of The Tiger welcomes the big opportunity for his fighter.

“Erik is going to deliver a war to Munguia,” said the EOTT President. “His camp is on point and he’ll be ready come September 20th.

“It is an opportunity that he worked all his life for. I am confident he will raise his game and deliver a performance that will revibrate throughout the boxing world.”

Munguia, rated at No. 2 by The Ring at 168 pounds, came from nowhere to bludgeon Sadam Ali (TKO 4) and lift the WBO junior middleweight title. He made five defenses, most notably defeating Liam Smith (UD 12). The power-punching Mexican then stepped up to middleweight and established himself further by beating the experienced trio of Gary O’Sullivan (TKO 11), Kamil Szeremeta (RTD 6) and Gabriel Rosado (UD 12).

The 27-year-old had conversations to face WBC titlist Jermall Charlo that ended in a frustrating stalemate. Weight issues saw him move up and edge past Sergiy Dereyanchenko (UD 12) in a classic, and then impressively bludgeon John Ryder (TKO 9) into defeat. He was dropped and lost his unbeaten record to Canelo (UD 12).

It will be interesting to see how Munguia rebounds from the loss to Canelo, and if Bazinyan can step up now he’s in the big league. Whoever answers that question in the affirmative will go a long way to deciding the outcome.

I favor the more tried and tested Munguia to win on points but Bazinyan has fought up and down to the level of opposition and if he can box to the best of his ability an upset isn’t out of the question.

Munguia-Bazinyan, plus undercard bouts, will be shown on ESPN at 10:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m.

