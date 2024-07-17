Caleb Plant-Trevor McCumby To Headline Aug. 17 Prime Video (Non-PPV) Show In Orlando

Boxing fans will finally get its version of Amazon Prime Day.

The Ring has confirmed that Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) is set to move forward with its first Prime Video card. Former super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant will headline the inaugural event versus unbeaten fringe contender Trevor McCumby. Their bout will take place on Aug. 17 at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, Florida.

It will mark the first Prime card in the U.S. that is not attached to a pay-per-view event. PBC has held three shows under its new deal with Prime Video, all of which came a la carte for home viewers.

Plant (22-2, 13 knockouts) has not fought since his hard-fought defeat to David Benavidez (29-0, 24 KOs) last March in Las Vegas. Benavidez, No. 1 at 168, remains the top contender to undisputed champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs).

Plant’s first loss came to Alvarez via eleventh-round knockout in their Nov. 2021 full unification bout. It ended Plant’s near three-year IBF title reign. Just two fights have followed, both under the guidance of gifted boxing mind Stephen ‘Breadman’ Edwards.

Prior to the Benavidez bout, Plant—a Tennessee native now based in Las Vegas—iced Anthony Dirrell in the ninth-round of their Oct. 2022 battle in Brooklyn, New York. The hit warranted strong consideration for The Ring 2022 Knockout of the Year.

The current 16-month inactive period has forced Plant out of The Ring’s 168-pound rankings. He was ranked number-three prior to that point.

McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) holds an unblemished record but steps up in competition.

The unbeaten 31-year-old from Glendale, Arizona previously recorded a career-best first-round knockout of Donovan George. It was converted to a No-Contest, however, when McCumby tested positive for a banned substance following their Nov. 2016 meeting. The matter was under litigation, which pushed out the ruling until the following September.

A nine-month suspension followed, though McCumby strongly considered retirement at the time. He reconsidered and has added five more wins since his 2018 return. The biggest was in his most recent outing, a ten-round decision over Chris Pearson on a Jan. 31 ProBox show in Plant City, Florida.

The Ring has learned that former unified 122-pound titlist Stephen Fulton (21-1, 8 KOs) will likely appear in the co-feature. Philadelphia’s Fulton, No. 1 at 122, has not fought since his eighth-round knockout loss to Naoya Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs) last July 25 to end his WBC/WBO title reign.

As previously reported by The Ring’s Joe Santoliquito, Fulton will face former secondary titlist Ronny Rios (34-4, 17 KOs). The bout was once targeted to land on the June 15 Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis-Frank Martin PBC on Prime PPV card in Las Vegas.

