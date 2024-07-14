Raymond Muratalla outpoints Tevin Farmer in highly competitive 10-round bout

Raymond Muratalla (left) and Tevin Farmer faceoff. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

LAS VEGAS – It was not Raymond Muratalla’s best performance, but it was enough for the lightweight contender to grind out a close win.

Muratalla, who is rated No. 6 by The Ring at 135 pounds, defeated former 130-pound beltholder Tevin Farmer by 10-round unanimous decision Saturday night inside The Pearl Theatre at The Palms Resort Casino.

Scores were 97-92, 96-93, and 95-94 for Muratalla, who improved to 21-0, 16 knockouts.

From the opening bell, Muratalla walked Farmer down, forcing the veteran to fight off his back foot or with his back against the ropes. Farmer did well, sporadically holding his ground, looking to throw jabs or straight left hands to the body of Muratalla.

As the bout progressed, Farmer did well countering Muratalla, utilizing angles or attempting to time him with a hook or counter to the head. Muratalla was at his best when he initiated exchanges, finding success throwing and landing jabs followed by straight right hands that split Farmer’s guard.

Farmer did well in Round 5, connecting with sweeping left crosses to the head of Muratalla. As the fight progressed into the middle rounds, Farmer mixed his attack by landing right hooks to the head.

Beginning in Round 6, Farmer threw punches and combinations with more conviction. He scored repeatedly with straight left hands to the head and initiated exchanges between the two, particularly during Round 7.

Muratalla attempted to put Farmer on his back foot, where he would unleash a barrage of punches. The tactic worked at times, but Muratalla sometimes smothered him offense, which led to both fighters to clinch.

During the eighth round, Farmer was deducted a point for holding by referee Thomas Taylor. It was a key moment during the fight as the round was up for grabs.

With about a minute left in Round 10, a right cross from Muratalla stunned Farmer, who held on, and to his credit, still looked to score with hooks and crosses.

In his previous fight, on March 29, the 27-year-old defeated fringe contender Xolisani Ndongeni by unanimous decision.

Farmer, who resides in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, falls to 33-6-1, 8 KOs. The 33-year-old has won his previous three fights in a row. In January 2020, Farmer lost his IBF junior lightweight title to Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz by unanimous decision.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

