Rocky Hernandez-Thomas Mattice (Sept. 13), Dalton Smith-Jon Fernandez (Sept. 28) Added To DAZN Schedule

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Eduardo ‘Rocky’ Hernandez is armed with a renewed promotional pact and a fight date.

The former 130-pound title challenger continues the climb back towards another shot at a major belt. He will next face veteran spoiler Thomas Mattice atop an Sept. 13 DAZN show from Hermosillo, Mexico.

News of the bout comes days after Matchroom Boxing announced a contract extension with Mexico City’s Hernandez (35-2, 32 knockouts).

“We were delighted to sign Rocky to a multi-fight deal, and this is going to be a cracking fight,” insisted Eddie Hearn, Matchroom chairman. “You know what you are going to get from Rocky – pure action.

“And Thomas has proved that he’s got the power to match the skill, and definitely has the heart to come to Mexico and pull off the win. This will be another must-watch Rocky Hernandez fight.”

Hernandez was less 30 seconds from his first major title haul when he was stopped by O’Shaquie Foster (22-3, 12 KOs) last Oct. 28 in Cancun. The 26-year-old contender was ahead on two of the three scorecards before Foster rallied to twice drop Hernandez and force the dramatic stoppage.

The setback snapped a six-fight win streak, all inside the distance. Hernandez previously hadn’t fought past the sixth round. That moment came in his sixth pro fight, which was also the last time he’s gone the distance.

He rebounded with his deepest knockout to date. Hernandez stopped Daniel Lugo in the seventh round on May 11 in Aguascalientes, Mexico. The expectation once again is to go at least a few rounds against the crafty, heavy-handed Mattice.

“Mattice is a great fighter and he’s been overlooked,” said Hernandez. “He is very talented, and he has a similar style to Foster, so I want to prove to the world that I’m more than ready for him, and anyone else I need to fight to become a World champion.”

Mattice (22-3-1 17 KOs) has won five in a row, including back-to-back upsets over previously unbeaten opposition.

The 33-year-old Cleveland native dropped Christian Tapia (15-0 at the time) twice en route to a Nov. 2022 points win. He then rallied from a scorecard deficit in a shocking, though controversial, 10th round stoppage of Ramiro Cesena, who was 16-0-1 at the time of their April 2023 meeting in San Antonio.

Mattice added an eighth-round technical knockout of former secondary titlist Cesar Juarez last Nov. in Toledo.

“I’m excited and ready to fight come September 13,” said Mattice. “This fight gives me the chance to make myself a bigger player in the junior lightweight division and establish my presence in the division.

“It’s gone be every bit of exciting as all my fights are. I’m ready to challenge myself with the top guys and it start with this fight in Hermosillo.”

Hernandez-Mattice was announced as part of a trio of events to launch DAZN and Matchroom’s late summer/early fall schedule. Also confirmed by Matchroom:

Diego Pacheco (21-0, 17 KOs), No. 6 at 168, and Maciej Sulecki meet in a super middleweight bout on Aug. 31 in Carson, California.

Dalton Smith (16-0, 12 KOs) faces Spain’s Jon Fernandez (26-3, 22 KOs) for the EBU junior welterweight title on Sept. 28 in his hometown of Sheffield, England.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE