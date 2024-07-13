Diego Pacheco-Maciej Sulecki Set For Aug. 31 In Carson, California

Photo by Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Diego Pacheco will have hometown support for another fight versus a former title challenger.

The Ring’s No. 6-rated super middleweight will face Poland’s Maciej Sulecki. Their regional title fight will take place on Aug. 31 at the boxing-friendly Dignity Health Sports Center in Carson, California.

Matchroom Boxing announced the bout on Saturday as part of a trio of DAZN events to launch their late summer/early fall schedule.

“Diego is banging on the door for a shot at the big guns and World titles at 168, insisted Eddie Hearn, Matchroom chairman and Pacheco’s promoter. “Maciej always brings the action and this is an important night for Diego to keep showing the world that he’s the real deal.

“For Matchroom and me, it’s an honor to promote our first fight at the War Grounds of the Dignity Health Sports Park, a venue that’s dear to our hearts as a company as Kell Brook became World champion there in August 2014.”

Pacheco (21-0, 17 knockouts) enjoyed a homecoming last November in a ninth-round stoppage of former title challenger Marcelo Coceres. Their bout took place at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, near Pacheco’s South Central Los Angeles roots.

The win was followed by a ten-round decision over unbeaten Shawn McCalman on April 6 in Las Vegas. Now he gets to return home for the second time in less than a year.

“I’m excited to be headlining at home again,” said Pacheco. “I’m looking forward to an amazing night. Sulecki is always in good fights, and he’s shared the ring with some great fighters and caused them problems, but I feel great about the way my career is heading and I’m looking forward to taking another big step towards a World title shot.”

Sulecki (32-2, 12 KOs) has won four in a row since a June 2019 points loss to then-unbeaten WBO middleweight titlist Demetrius Andrade (32-1, 19 KOs). The 35-year-old veteran fringe contender defeated Rowdy Legend Montgomery on May 31 in Queens, New York.

“After a few surgeries, I’m back at where I should be,” said Suelcki. “On August 31, I will take young Pacheco into deep waters. This is a fight we had looked at for a while now and with my new trainers, Sosa Crew, we are going to leave Los Angeles victorious.

“I am looking forward to headlining on DAZN again in a Polish vs. Mexican brawl!”