Lerato Dlamini-Tomoki Kameda Rematch Set For Aug. 24 in Suita, Japan

Lerato Dlamini and Tomoki Kameda are back in each other’s sights.

The oft-delayed rematch is now finalized to take place on Aug. 24 at Yamato Arena in Suita, Japan. Kameda Promotions and 3150 FIGHT confirmed the event, which will air live on ABEMA-TV.

South Africa’s Dlamini (20-2, 11 knockouts) previously scored a stunning upset with a twelve-round, split decision over Kameda last October 7 in Tokyo. The feat cost Kameda what would have been a a straightaway shot at the WBA featherweight title.

Original plans called for a Dlamini-Kameda rematch on March 31, though conditional on the bout sanctioned as an IBF featherweight title eliminator. The inability to gain that status allowed Dlamini to activate an exit clause.

Kameda (40-4, 22 KOs) remained on the show and stopped Kevin Villanueva (22-5-3, 15 KOs) after five rounds.

Dlamini was ordered to enter talks with Arnold Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs). It went to an April 30 purse bid hearing, won by TGB Promotions. However, Khegai bailed on the proceedings as his team opted to instead sign with Top Rank.

That led to Dlamini revisiting plans for a sequel with Kameda (41-4, 23 KOs), a former WBO bantamweight titlist.

Dlamini has not fought since their first bout. His return to Japan marks the third road trip within his past four fights. He previously dropped a twelve-round decision to James ‘Jazza’ Dickens (33-5, 14 KOs) in an Oct. 22 clash in Liverpool.

The winner of the title eliminator will become the mandatory challenger to IBF featherweight titlist Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs), No. 1 at 126.

Dlamini-Kameda II now aligns with Lopez’s next title defense. The Ring’s No. 1-rated featherweight next defends versus Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) on Aug. 10 in his challenger’s hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico.

