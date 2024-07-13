Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez Stops Rober Barrera In 10th Round In Triumphant Return

Roman Gonzalez -Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

It was a triumphant return for one of the best little big men in the history of the sport.

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez secured his first win in more than two years as he stopped Colombia’s Rober Barrera in the tenth round. The former four-division titlist scored two knockdowns as part of a strong second half surge. A final flurry of punches had Barrera trapped, which forced the stoppage less than a minute into the tenh round Friday evening from Polideportivo Alexis Arguello in Managua, Nicaragua.

Gonzalez (52-4, 41 knockouts) received a hero’s welcome for his first fight at home in more than nine years. The legendary figure hadn’t fought in Nicaragua since 2015 and in his Managua hometown since a Sept. 2013 win over Francisco ‘Chihuas’ Rodriguez Jr.

It was also the first fight anywhere in the world for Gonzalez since his narrow loss to Juan Francisco Estrada in their Dec. 2022 rubber match. The 19-month ring absence was evident in the early rounds, as Gonzalez struggled both with his timing and Barrera’s aggression. Barrera (27-6, 17 KOs) was content to throw caution to the wind, while Gonzalez fought in spurts and landed the more telling blows.

Barrera forced a frenetic pace in the second round. Gonzalez waded out the storm and slowly took over the fight beginning in the third round.

From there, Barrera could only show a brave heart and a sturdy chin.

Gonzalez cornered Barrera and landed hooks to the body and straight right hands upstairs. Barrera took the shots but his instinct to respond was suppressed as he showed signs of wear and tear.

Barrera was in trouble throughout the seventh round but managed to avoid the canvas. He wasn’t as fortunate in the eighth. Gonzalez landed a wicked body shot to produce a delayed reaction knockdown. Barrera beat the count but was pinned against the ropes as Gonzalez launched a barrage of power shots until the bell.

Gonzalez had Barrera in bad trouble at the start of the ninth. Barrera was trapped in a corner, where Gonzalez landed a series of punches upstairs. Two right hands and a left hook sent Barrera to the canvas, enough to seemingly end the fight. The referee once again allowed the action to continue once Barrera made it to his feet. Gonzalez went back on the hunt but once again ran out of time.

Barrera was three minutes from hearing the final bell but could not make it outside the first minute. Gonzalez once again cut off the ring and had his way with his brave foe before the referee rescued Barrera from further punishment.

The win was the first for Gonzalez since his Feb. 2022 near-shutout of Julio Cesar Martinez in San Diego, California. The goal now is to pursue a fifth divisional title at bantamweight.

Also suddenly in discussion is a potential superfight with longtime friend Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, The Ring 115-pound king and No. 5 pound-for-pound fighter. The two were previously never on board for such a meeting—Rodriguez views Chocolatito as a ‘big brother. However, Gonzalez is receptive to the idea but only for the right price.

The bout aired live on ESPN+ atop an event co-promoted by Teiken Promotions and All Star Boxing, Inc.

