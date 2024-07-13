Eddy Reynoso: Jonathan Lopez will be champion in two years

Jonathan Lopez - Photo courtesy of Chiquita Boxing

Jonathan Lopez is learning the fight game on his way to become a junior lightweight contender.

Based on who he is learning from, his boxing IQ could be off the charts.

Lopez will face Leonardo Padilla tonight at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The eight round bout will take place on the Top Rank undercard, which will begin streaming live at 6:50 p.m. ET/ 3:50 p.m. PT.

In his last fight on May 18, Lopez (15-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Orlando, Florida, knocked out Edgar Ortega in the eighth round. In his previous fight on November 18, Lopez scored a highlight-reel knockout of Jose Santos Gonzalez.

The 21-year-old fought five times in 2023, and is grateful for the opportunity to fight for the second time in less than two months, as activity allows him to develop his skill-set.

“I’m glad I am staying active,” Lopez told The Ring Thursday night. “Over the last couple of fights, I’ve worked on remaining more calm in the ring. I notice more little things on my opponent, like seeing what punches come from them and me trying to capitalize on it.

“I became the WBC Youth champion in Mexico (in December 2021). So that was a step forward. I’ve stepped up in opposition in each fight, and that’s another step forward. Each fight I look to improve, so that’s also another step. I take all these steps in my development to be a more-complete fighter.”

Lopez has had the fortune of having Eddy Reynoso in his corner. Reynoso trains Ring Magazine super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, junior lightweight contender Oscar Valdez and once-beaten heavyweight Frank Sanchez.

Because of his improving skill-set and willingness to learn, along with the discipline in the gym, Reynoso is confident Lopez can become a top fighter in boxing.

“This kid will be a star,” Reynoso told The Ring Tuesday night. “I hope he continues to be disciplined. It all depends on his willingness to learn and, amongst everything, absorbing what is told to him. He has a lot of talent and a lot of potential.

“He will be a world champion in two years.”

In April, Lopez traveled to Japan to serve as a sparring partner for Ring Magazine junior featherweight titleholder Naoya Inoue.

Whether it was sparring in the ring or observing Inoue train in the gym, Lopez came away with a greater respect for Inoue, along with more respect for one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

“I was in camp with Inoue for five weeks,” said Lopez, who made his pro debut in November 2020. “We sparred something like 50 rounds. I learned so much from him. His knowledge of the sport is something else.

“Inoue is very humble and very professional. He literally lives his life through boxing. Outside of the ring, he’s a chill person. He’s a great person and very down to earth.”

Lopez faces a tough gatekeeper in Padilla (23-5-1, 16 KOs), who is from Caracas, Venezuela. Padilla fought to a split decision draw against Jeremy Hill in his last bout on December 8, and has a win over former fringe contender Andy Vences on June 24 of last year.

Padilla has suffered defeats at the hands of Roger Gutierrez, Thomas Patrick Ward, and Mirco Cuello, but should be a solid test for Lopez, who believes he has to make a statement on Saturday.

“I know I have to make a statement in each fight,” said Lopez. “I did in my last fight. I got the knockout in the last round, which is difficult to do.

“Each fight, I have the same mentality. I know people pay attention to performances and doing better than the previous fight. That’s my goal.

“I want to prove myself, do my best, and have a great career.”

