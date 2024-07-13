Muslim Gadzhimagomedov Batters Zhaoxin Zhang Inside Of Four Rounds, Wins WBA Bridgerweight Title

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov helped fill the void left behind by a disgraced former titlist.

The 27-year-old Russian battered China’s Zhaoxin Zhang in the fourth round of their vacant WBA bridgerweight title fight. Gadzhimagomedov bloodied and picked apart Zhang until a mercy stoppage was issued at 2:50 of round four Friday in Serpukhov, Russia.

Evgeny Tishchenko (12-1, 7 knockouts; 1 No-Contest) previously won the inaugural title last December. A stoppage win over Leon Harth crowned a new titleholder.

The reign was brief and ultimately voided when Tishchenko popped hot for banned substances.

Gadzhimagomedov (4-0, 3KOs) was game to restore honor at a weight division still only embraced by few in the sport. The 2020 Olympic Silver medalist delivered a performance that warranted attention, even if versus a limited opponent.

Zhang (12-3-1, 7 KOs) is a step below the accelerated competition that Gadzhimagomedov has faced in his young career. To his credit, he earned the right to be here after a wild, off the canvas upset knockout of Evgeny Romanov in February.

There was never the threat of Friday’s main event not going chalk. Gadzhimagomedov repeatedly landed flush shots on the inviting Zhang, who was bloodied and brutalized through three rounds.

It was a testament to Zhang’s fighting heart that he remained upright. Gadzhimagomedov unloaded for the duration of the fourth round and landed clean shots down the middle.

Zhang was wobbled and defenseless as Gadzhimagomedov slammed home a final combination before the referee issued a mercy stoppage.

Gadzhimagomedov previously stopped former cruiserweight title challenger Artur Mann in the eighth round last December. It took place on the same IBA show as Tishchenko-Harth.

With Friday’s win, Gadzhimagomedov now joins Lawrence Okolie on the bridgerweight title stage. Okolie (20-1, 15 KOs) became a two division titlist when he snatched the WBC bridgerweight strap from Lukasz Rozanski in a first-round knockout in May.

