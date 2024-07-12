Albert Batyrgaziev Drops, Stops Jono Carroll in 9th Round, Wins Interim WBA Title

Albert Batyrgaziev announced his arrival with a presence in a 130-pound division in desperate need of a hero.

The unbeaten Russian junior lightweight floored Jono Carroll twice en route to a ninth-round stoppage in their interim WBA 130-pound title fight. Carroll beat the count on his first knockdown but was down moments later. The fight was stopped on the spot at 2:23 of round nine Friday of an IBA Boxing show in Serpukhov, Russia.

Batyrgaziev (12-0, 9 knockouts) has been moved at a pace since turning pro in July 2020. He did so one year before his 2021 Gold medal haul during the Tokyo Olympics. The results have been convincing, including his win over Lazaro Alvarez on an IBA show last December 9 in Dubai. Batyrgaziev beat Alvarez in the final round of the Olympics as well.

Carroll (24-3-1, 7 KOs) emerged as Batygaziev’s latest roadblock given his status regarding the WBA junior lightweight belt.

Lamont Roach (25-1-1, 10 KOs), No. 4 at 130 by The Ring, was recently permitted a voluntary defense. The WBA, in turn, allowed Carroll to compete for an interim title. The 32-year-old Irishman held his own in the early rounds but never presented anything that Batyrgaziev couldn’t handle.

The same could not be said in return.

Batyrgaziev found his groove in the second half of the fight and never looked back. Carroll was battered in the eighth round but somehow made it to the bell. He wasn’t afforded that luxury in the fateful ninth round. A swarm of punches ended with a body shots that forced Carroll to the deck.

Action resumed once Carroll beat the count but Batyrgaziev was immediately back on the attack. Carroll was cornered and defenseless as a final left hand willed him to the deck. The referee immediately stopped the fight, while the celebration began for Batyrgaziev and his team.

The instance marked the first career stoppage defeat for Carroll. He’d previously dropped decisions to then-IBF 130-pound titlist Tevin Farmer and then to Maxi Hughes at the start of a resurgent period for the Brit.

Batyrgaziev is now the mandatory challenger to Roach, with the fight expected to be ordered in the coming weeks.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.