Ring Ratings Update (July 6): O’Shaquie Foster’s ranking remains unchanged following controversial loss

Robson Conceicao (left) won a highly controversial split decision over O'Shaquie Foster on July 6. (Photo by Mikey WIliams-Top Rank)

The spotlight was on the 135-pound division this past Saturday, but it was a 130-pound title bout that concerned the Ring Ratings Panel.

O’Shaquie Foster appeared to clearly outbox three-time title challenger Robson Conceicao over 12 rounds in the co-main event of a Top Rank card in Newark, N.J., but two of the official judges (Tony Lundy and Paul Wallace) awarded the Olympic gold medalist a very controversial split decision for his mostly ineffective aggression throughout the pedestrian bout, which was part of an ESPN broadcast.

Scores were 116-112 (Lundy) and 115-113 (Wallace) for the 35-year-old Brazilian, and 116-112 (Ron McNair) for the 30-year-old Texan, who was making the third defense of his WBC belt. Most observers agreed with McNair’s tally, or had it more one-sided in favor of Foster (22-3, 12 KOs), who entered the bout as The Ring’s No. 2-ranked junior lightweight. Conceicao (19-2-1, 9 KOs) is The Ring’s No. 8-ranked junior lightweight.

In the Top Rank main event, Shakur Stevenson, The Ring’s No. 4-rated lightweight, defended his WBC strap with a clearcut unanimous decision over German fringe contender Artem Harutyunyan. The bout’s lack of action elicited criticism from ESPN’s broadcasters, mostly aimed at Stevenson’s careful performance, which continued to be ripped by fans, pundits and even some of the fighter’s peers on social media (in part because the 27-year-old uber-talent continues to be thin-skinned and salty about any criticism).

On the undercard, Keyshawn Davis passed a physical test with flying colors, going 10 hard rounds with hard-nosed Mexican brawler Miguel Madueno, who entered the bout with a gaudy 31-2 (28 KOs) record and a rough-him-up attitude. Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), who entered the bout as The Ring’s No. 8-rated lightweight, handled the aggression and won by unanimous scores of 99-91.

On the other side of the country, on a Golden Boy Promotions/DAZN headliner in Ontario, California, William Zepeda, The Ring’s No. 3-rated lightweight, remained undefeated with a third-round stoppage of awkward fringe contender Giovanni Cabrera whose only previous loss was a split decision to Isaac Cruz last July. Zepeda (31-0, 27 KOs) dropped the opening round to Cabrera (22-2, 7 KOs) but soon overwhelmed the gutsy underdog with his signature pressure, volume punching and body attack.

Zepeda and Stevenson held their rankings (given both were huge favorites to win), while the lesser-experienced Davis advanced one spot. But what to do with Foster, who should have had his hand raised? What to do with Conceicao who got the official win but shouldn’t have?

“Foster lost his WBC title to Conceicao in highly controversial fashion,” said Anson Wainwright. “This may well be one of those occasions where we don’t drop Foster. Perhaps we keep him at No. 2 and move Conceicao up, thus showing we don’t agree with the decision but also recognize the official decision?”

That suggestion wasn’t enough for the majority of the panel, who didn’t want to reward Conceicao for a victory he didn’t truly earn.

“I agree on no movement for Foster,” said Jake Donovan. “Strongly disagree on Conceicao; if anything he should move down. Not sure why we’d elevate him on a decision so bad even casual fans are calling out the sport.”

Added Adam Abramowitz: “I would invoke our ‘robbery clause’ for Foster-Conceicao. Conceicao didn’t win that fight. And I wouldn’t move him up either.”

Abraham Gonzalez, Michael Montero and Diego Morilla agreed that Conceicao should not be moved up and Foster should not drop.

Added Tom Gray: “We don’t recognise the official decision because it was a bag of bullshit. The only way to discourage ineptitude is to dismiss it completely.

“It’s not Robson’s fault, but he shouldn’t be a world champion and that’s the end of it. The ‘win is a win’ stuff is a complete cop out.

“Both stay put.”

The Scotsman has spoken.

RING RATINGS UPDATE (as of July 6):

LIGHTWEIGHT – William Zepeda remains at No. 3. Shakur Stevenson remains at No. 4. Keyshawn Davis advances to No. 7.

JUNIOR LIGHTWEIGHT – O’Shaquie Foster remains at No. 2. Robson Conceicao remains at No. 8.

JUNIOR BANTAMWEIGHT – Fernando Martinez advances to No. 1 after scoring split-decision over Kazuto Ioka, who drops to No. 3.

“I agree on Puma (being advanced),” noted Donovan. “I can live with Ioka remaining one spot behind Estrada, though I thought the fight was 115-113 either way (I had Ioka but can see Puma winning). (Official) scores were awful.”

FLYWEIGHT – Ricardo Sandoval remains at No. 6 after stopping Angel Acosta in the 10th round.

“Sandoval scored a highly questionable stoppage over Acosta in Round 10. He stays where he is,” noted Wainwright.

JUNIOR FLYWEIGHT – Daniel Matellon exits due to inactivity. Shokichi Iwata, fresh off a sixth-round stoppage of Jahzeel Trinidad, remains at No. 8 but moves up to No. 7 on attrition. Former title challenger Regie Suganob (15-1, 5 KOs) enters at No. 10.

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.