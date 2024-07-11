Fight Night Program – Week of July 11-17

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, July 11 – Skanderberg Square, Tirana, Albania

Nelson Hysa vs. Thorsten Fuchs – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Mauro Forte vs. Cristobal Lorente – featherweight – 12 rounds

Alban Bermeta vs. Obinna Joseph Mathew – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, July 12 – Polideportivo Alexis Arguello, Managua, Nicaragua

Roman Gonzalez vs. Rober Barrera – bantamweight – 12 rounds

On your feet, everyone: an all-time great starts his farewell tour. In case you’ve been living under a rock, “Chocolatito” is a future first-round ballot Hall of Famer who embodies everything that boxing should be: heart, brain and courage, to go with textbook boxing skills and ring IQ. He returns to action in his hometown after a long absence, and we should all tune in and savor him while we can.

Also on this card:

Eveling Ortega vs. Karol Gonzalez – women’s junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Kevin Vivas vs. Azael Villar – junior flyweight – 12 rounds

Michael Carmona vs. Edwin Cano – strawweight – 12 rounds

Elysson Marquez vs. Aron Juarez – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Friday, July 12 – Serpukhov, Russia

Albert Batyrgaziev vs. Jono Carroll – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Muslim Gadzhimagomedov vs. Zhaoxin Zhang – cruiserweight – 12 rounds

Friday, July 12 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Jesus Vasquez Jr – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Saul Sanchez vs. Arthur Villaneuva – bantamweight – 12 rounds

Oshae Jones vs. Simone da Silva – women’s junior middleweight – 12 rounds

Kurt Scoby vs. Daniel Lim – lightweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, July 13 – Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Jaron Ennis vs. David Avanesyan – welterweight – 12 rounds

“Boots” Ennis is destined to become a top pound-for-pound talent in the near future, and this fight should be another opportunity to display his amazing array of skills. If you’re not following his progress, you really should.

Also on this card:

Jalil Hackett vs. Peter Dobson – welterweight – 12 rounds

Skye Nicolson vs. Dyana Vargas – women’s featherweight – 12 rounds

Khalil Coe vs. Kwame Ritter – light heavyweight – 12 rounds

Christian Carto vs. Carlos Buitrago – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, July 13 – Palms, Las Vegas

Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Andrei Mikhailovich – middleweight – 12 rounds

“Qazaq Style” is quickly becoming one of the main attractions in a middleweight division that has not been as active and as deep as one would wish from one of boxing’s elite weight classes. The unbeaten Mikhailovich should be a solid test until Janibek unleashes the beast inside him and ends the fight before the final bell.

Also on this card:

Raymond Muratalla vs. Tevin Farmer – lightweight – 12 rounds

Ruben Villa vs. Sulaiman Segawa – featherweight – 12 rounds

Jonathan Lopez vs. Leonardo Padilla – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Charlie Sheehy vs. Ricardo Quiroz – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+

Saturday, July 13 – Box Camp, Johannesburg, South Africa

Kaine Fourie vs. Siseko Makeleni – lightweight – 12 rounds

Ishmaeel Kadri vs. Asiphe Ntshili – featherweight – 12 rounds

Shaun Potgieter vs. Mussa Ajibu – heavyweight – 12 rounds

Sinekose Mlotshwa vs. Lopez Maluleke – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Monday, July 15 – Yamato Arena, Osaka, Japan

Kuzuto Takesako vs. Mark Dickinson – middleweight – 12 rounds

Kieron Conway vs. Ainiwaer Yilixiati – middleweight – 12 rounds

Aaron McKenna vs. Jeovanny Estela – middleweight – 12 rounds

Riku Kunimoto vs. Eiki Kani, rematch – middleweight – 12 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

