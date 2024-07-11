Vergil Ortiz Jr. Signs Multi-Year Contract With Golden Boy Ahead Of Sergio Bohachuk Showdown

Vergil Ortiz will enter the toughest fight of his career with the unbridled support of his promotional team.

The unbeaten contender extended his current deal with Golden Boy Promotions. The multi-year pact was announced Thursday, hours before a press conference to formally discuss his August 10 clash with Serhii Bohachuk.

“Me resigning with Golden Boy is a show of loyalty, stated Ortiz. “It shows the mutual confidence we both have in each other that we will both bring each other success and to the top.

“I want to thank Golden Boy and everyone there for believing in me, my dad for always making sure I’m at the top of my game, my manager Rick for getting this deal done, and to all my supporters who enter this new chapter of my career with me.”

Ortiz (21-0, 21 knockouts) is set to challenge for the interim WBC 154-pound title held by Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs). Their mouthwatering showdown takes place Aug. 10 at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout is the third of the year for Ortiz, by far his most active campaign since the pandemic. Ortiz, 26, fought four times during his 2019 Prospect of the Year run but has endured hurdles to slow his progress.

Still, he never lost the support of the promoter who continues to heavily invest into his future.

“There is not a more dedicated fighter in the sport of boxing than Vergil Ortiz, Jr, and we are incredibly proud to re-sign him at such an important time – right before his first shot at a world title,” said Golden Boy chairman and CEO Oscar De La Hoya. “With this signing, Vergil is sending a clear message about his commitment and loyalty to Golden Boy and we will reward that commitment by working shoulder-to-shoulder with him as he becomes the next superstar of boxing.”

Ortiz enters the Aug. 10 clash on the heels of back-to-back first-round knockout wins. He stopped Fredrick Lawson (30-4, 22 KOs) in the opening round of their Jan. 6 clash in Las Vegas.

Thomas Dulorme was dispatched in similarly-though far more convincing-fashion in their April 27 meeting in Fresno, California.

Both bouts aired on DAZN, which will carry the Bohachuk-Ortiz event.

Ortiz has been a fixture on the streaming platform. He’s either headlined or co-headlined on every show he’s appeared since Aug. 2019.

“I’m very happy my son Vergil has resigned with Golden Boy; I feel this is the right place and the people to make all his dreams come true,” said father and trainer Vergil Ortiz Sr. “I am very proud of my son. It’s been a long journey and a lot of people have had a major impact on my son’s life. I want to thank Hector Beltran, Dr. Bautista, Rosario Solis, Robert Garcia, Wayne Maddox, my mother, and Rick Mirigian for all they have done for us. I also want to give a special thanks to Gene Vivero and Vivero Boxing Gym. Without him, Vergil and I wouldn’t be where we are today. As you look down from above, Gene, I hope we are always making you proud. Lastly, I would like to say thank you to my son Vergil Jr. for never giving up on his dreams.”

Added Rick Mirigian, Ortiz’s manager: “Let’s make it simple, Golden Boy showed Vergil how special he was the only way you can: by writing a big check and going all in on him with one of the biggest contracts in the sport. He was treated like Lebron James as a free agent and the Lakers ponied up when it counted. Golden Boy believes in him and when your promoter believes there is nothing more special and motivating. Vergil will be a World Champion on August 10th and one of the greats in the years to come and the future of the sport.”

