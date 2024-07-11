Miguel Berchelt returns to action against Jeremy Triana on July 27 in Mexico

Photo via X @AlacranBerchelt

Former WBC junior lightweight titlist Miguel Berchelt will face unheralded Jeremy Triana on July 27.

The fight will take place at lightweight at the Recinto Ferial de Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala (1 hour 45 east of Mexico City), Mexico and will be broadcast on TV Azteca.

It will mark the second time time the former titleholder has fought since suffering back-to-back defeats at the hands of Oscar Valdez (KO 10) when he lost his WBC 130-pound title and Jeremiah Nakatila (RTD 6) in his lightweight debut.

Berchelt took 17 months off before deciding to comeback and beat Diego Alberto Ruiz (RTD 2) last October.

Berchelt (39-3, 35 knockouts) won 28 of his fights 29 fights, a stretch during which he had to recover from a startling first-round defeat. He won the WBC crown when he stopped Francisco Vargas (KO 11) in January 2017. The big punching Mexican tallied six defenses, notably besting former titleholder Takashi Miura (UD 12), Miguel Roman (TKO 9), Vargas (RTD 6) and Jason Sosa (KO 4).

However, the now 32-year-old came unstuck against Valdez, suffering a violent knockout loss and then unexpectedly against Nakathila. Though has got back in the win column.

Triana (15-5-3, 13 KOs) turned professional in his native Colombia in 2016. He won six of his first seven fights (the lone blemish was a draw) but lost his unbeaten record to Placido Ramirez (KO 8). The 31-year-old has held Juan Huertas (familiar to American audiences for loses to Gary Antuanne Russell, Miguel Madueno and Shohjahon Ergashev) to a draw.

Since then his form has become patchy and has lost several times, though is on a four-fight unbeaten streak.

