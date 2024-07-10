Katsuma Akitsugi and Jesus Ramirez Rubio clash in crossroads bout in Florida

Junior featherweight prospect Katsuma Akitsugi has thrived on Thompson Boxing shows. Photo by Carlos Baeza - Thompson Boxing Promotions

Katsuma Akitsugi and Jesus Ramirez Rubio know a lot is on the line, which could make their clash that much more compelling.

Akitsugi and Ramirez will square off tonight at the Whitesands (also known as the ProBox TV) Events Center in Plant City, Florida. The 10-round bout will headline a four-bout card that will stream live on the ProBox TV YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Tuesday’s weigh-in, Akitsugi weighed in at 118.6 pounds. Ramirez came in at 118.8 pounds.

In the co-feature, welterweight Nicklaus Flaz will square off against late-sub Alfredo Escarcega in a 10-round bout.

ProBox TV’s Chris Glover reiterated fight cards like this is what fight fans want: Even fights that are competitive and have action.

“(Tonight) is another good show,” Glover told The Ring on Tuesday afternoon. “Katsuma Akitsugi has beaten undefeated after undefeated (fighters). He’s a top kid as well. Obviously, Ramirez looked excellent and was very unlucky in his last fight against (contender Ramon) Cardenas. It’s a really strong fight. It is a well-leveled fight.

“Nicklaus Flaz is on the way up. He was kind of a lost soul at one point, when he took two losses. Now he’s really rebuilding. Peter Dobson was supposed to fight him. He didn’t fancy the job, so he pulled out (of the fight). Escarcega is a last-minute replacement. He’s game. He is a Mexican-American fighting out of Arizona. He’s coming to fight. I have nothing but respect for him. He has the balls to step in the ring and didn’t mess us around.

“All in all, another exciting, unpredictable 50-50 show on ProBox TV.”

Akitsugi (10-0, 1 KO), who is originally from Wakayama, Japan and now resides in Los Angeles, has not fought since May 2022, defeating Jose Santos Gonzalez by technical decision. Five weeks prior to the win over Gonzalez, Akitsugi defeated Gregory Morales by unanimous decision.

Within a 14-month span, between February 2021 and April 2022, Akitsugi defeated four unbeaten fighters, including Morales, Rasheen Brown, Eros Correa, and Arnold Dinong.

Since making his pro debut in December 2018, Akitsugi fought under promotional banners, including Golden Boy Promotions, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), and Thompson Boxing Promotions.

Ramirez (22-3-3, 16 KOs), who resides in Guaymas, Mexico, last fought on April 24, losing by knockout in round nine to Ramon Cardenas, who is rated No. 10 by The Ring at 122 pounds. At the time of the stoppage, each fighter was up 77-75, while the third judge had the fight even, 76-76.

In his previous fight on May 26 of last year, Ramirez knocked out journeyman Felipe Carlon Lopez in round seven. The win over Lopez took place six and a half months after Ramirez was stopped in round one by Nick Ball.

Flaz has enjoyed success in recent fights, and hopes to put himself in contender status with a win over Escarcega.

The 28-year-old Flaz (12-2, 8 KOs), who resides in Vega Alta, Puerto Rico, stopped Luke Santamaria in the sixth round of his last bout on March 13.

Prior to the Santamaria fight, Flaz fought and defeated two unbeaten prospects in Brian Ceballo and Jahi Tucker. Flaz has won his last three fights since losing to Janelson Figueroa in October 2020.

Escarcega (15-1-1, 7 KOs) has not fought since May 26 of last year, defeating Brian Mora Munoz by unanimous decision. The victory over Mora Munoz took place almost a year after losing a one-sided decision to Julian Smith.

The 26-year-old who has fought his recent fights in Phoenix, not far from his home Goodyear.

Earlier in the card, in a clash of unbeaten light heavyweights, Najee Lopez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Atlanta will face Steven Sumpter (9-0-1, 7 KOs) of Lawrence, Massachusetts in an eight-round bout.

