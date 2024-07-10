Chris Eubank Jr. Enters Promotional Agreement with BOXXER, Aims For Canelo, Crawford Showdowns

Photo credit: Lawrence Lustig, BOXXER

Chris Eubank Jr. once again has promotional backing as he pursues the biggest fights of his career.

The second-generation boxer has entered what was described as a “career-defining partnership” with Ben Shalom’s BOXXER, both parties announced Tuesday. The move comes after Eubank declared free agency after a previous stint with Wasserman Boxing.

It also comes as his name has advanced near the top of the queue in the ongoing Canelo Alvarez sweepstakes.

“I’m very excited to have signed with BOXXER and Ben Shalom,” Eubank said on Wednesday. “They fit the direction I want to go in. We have big plans over the next 12 to 24 months. There are big fights in the pipeline and these guys can make it happen.

“This is a partnership. I have the freedom and the leeway to work how I want to work, which is very rare. I’m in a position of power. I’m in a position to really control the direction that I want to go in so I’m excited.”

Eubank (33-3, 24 knockouts) has not fought since a tenth-round stoppage of Liam Smith last September in Manchester, England. The revenge-fueled outing saw The Ring’s No. 5-rated middleweight get it back in blood after a fourth-round stoppage loss to Smith last January.

Both fights were promoted by BOXXER.

The pair of bouts with Liverpool’s Smith (33-4-1, 20 KOs), No. 7 at 160, helped fill the void after a frustrating 2022. Eubank was due to face Conor Benn, who was pulled from their Oct. 2022 show after he tested positive for clomiphene.

Oddly, the only major name previously linked to Eubank since those bout was Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford (40-0-1, 31 KOs), his stablemate at the time. Both boxers trained with Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre as the false rumors were floated.

Crawford is now back on Eubank’s targeted list. That said, he is the frontrunner for a more lucrative bout versus Mexico’s Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs), the current undisputed super middleweight champion.

“I’ve been in the game for 12 years now and I’m still hungry,” insisted Eubank. “I’m still excited. I’m still in love with the sport of boxing. There are 4 or 5 different names out there that are mega fights that everybody wants to see. Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, Billy Joe Saunders – and that’s just off the top of my head.

“There are many more fights out there that can be made, even domestically, so I’m in an exciting position.”

His new team plans to do everything in its power to get him there.

“Chris Eubank Jr is undoubtedly one of the biggest star attractions in boxing,” stated Shalom. “He brings excitement and intrigue wherever he goes. BOXXER is his natural home and I’m incredibly excited to work with Chris to make sure we fully realize his huge potential and fierce ambition.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Chris on some massive fight nights in the UK and there will be plenty more to come in the UK and worldwide. He is a bonafide pay-per-view star. The hunger and ambition is there. We can’t wait to see him back in action and involved in some massive fights.”

