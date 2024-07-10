Assault Charges Dismissed Against Noted Trainer Calvin Ford

Photo credit: Ryan Hafey, Premier Boxing Champions (PBC)

Calvin Ford professed his innocence from the beginning and was eager to have his day in court.

The same could not be said of his accuser.

The Ring has confirmed that a prior assault case agains the noted trainer was dismissed on Tuesday in a Clark County court. Ford faced two charges of assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an alleged Feb. 2023 incident in Las Vegas.

However, Ford’s accuser was not present in court on Tuesday. Ford—the heart of Baltimore’s Upton Boxing Center—appeared with his legal team, who received instructions from the judge that the case was formally dismissed.

The Baltimore Banner was first to report this development.

According to court records obtained by The Ring, Ford was accused of threatening two people with a handgun last February in Las Vegas. Local police executed an arrest warrant on October 16.

Ford was back in Baltimore at the time of the warrant. He was detained by authorities last December 29 on a Fugitive of Justice charge. The 58-year-old trainer—best known for his career-long work with Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis (30-0, 28 knockouts)—was held in a Baltimore jail without bail.

Authorities than extradited Ford to Nevada, where he was charged with two counts of assault. He and his team emphatically insisted the alleged incident amounted to false accusations.

“He’s been falsely accused and the truth will rise to the top,” Kenny Ellis, Ford’s longtime associate and co-trainer of Upton, stated last December.

Ford was previously imprisoned for ten on racketeering and conspiracy in the 1990s. He has since dedicated his life to uplifting the Baltimore community. Ford and his team have been instrumental in keeping youths off the streets and in the gym.

In popular culture, Ford’s life experiences served as the inspiration for The Wire’s Dennis ‘Cutty’ Wise character portrayed by Chad Coleman.

The greatest in-ring success story for Ford has been his work with Davis, The Ring’s No. 8-rated pound-for-pound fighter. Together, they have won major and secondary titles in three weight divisions.

Davis recently knocked out Frank Martin (18-1, 12 KOs) in the eighth round on June 15. Their Prime Video Pay-Per-View event was the 100th fight night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Ford admitted the difficulties of running that camp while facing charges related to this now dismissed case.

