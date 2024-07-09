Osleys Iglesias faces Sena Agbeko on Aug. 17 in Mbilli-Derevyanchenko card

Osleys Iglesias - Photo by Vincent Ethier

Rising super middleweight Osleys Iglesias has torn through his opposition since signing with Eye of The Tiger earlier this year.

The Cuban-born fighter, who is based in Germany, will face Sena Agbeko on the undercard of Christian Mbilli-Serhiy Derevyanchenko in Quebec City, Canada on August 17.

Chief support will see heavyweights Arslanbek Makhumdov (19-1, 18 knockouts) and Guido Vianello (12-2-1, 10 KOs) meet in a 10-rounder. Also tabbed to see action are Leila Beaudoin (11-1 KO) vs. Lizbeth Crespo (15-7, 4 KOs). Local prospect Wilkens Mathieu (9-0, 6 KOs) will face an as yet unknown opponent. Recent signee lightweight Dzmitry Asanau (7-0, 3 KOs) will make his Eye of The Tiger debut and all-action Thomas Chabot (10-0, 8 KOs) will also see action.

Meanwhile, Top Rank, who co-promote Mbilli and Makhmudov with Eye of The Tiger, will put on their uber lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (13-0, 11 KOs) as well as once-beaten Jahi Tucker (11-1-1, 5 KOs), both will face as yet to be determined opponents.

It will represent Iglesias second outing since he won inside a round on his EOTT against the usually durable former world title challenger Marcelo Coceres in March.

He followed that with a chilling first round knockout over Evgeny Shvedenko on June 6.

Not one to let the grass grow under his feet, Iglesias will look to continue the momentum against Agbeko.

Iglesias (11-0, 10 knockouts), rated at No. 5 by The Ring at super middleweight, was a talented amateur in his native Cuba before turning professional in Germany in 2019. In just his sixth fight he dominated faded former two-time world title challenger Isaac Chilemba (UD 12).

The 26-year-old southpaw caught the eye stopping Ezequiel Maderna (KO 1), Andrii Velikovskyi (TKO 10) and Artur Reis (KO 4) before confirming his credentials against Coceres and Shvedenko.

Agbeko (28-3, 22 KOs) turned professional in his native Ghana in 2011. After 15 consecutive wins, he lost on his American debut against Raymond Gatica (TKO 4), which saw him not fight again for three-years.

Upon his return Agbeko scored eight wins before dropping a wide decision to Vladimir Shishkin (UD 10). He got back to winning ways, notably beating Winfred Harris Jr. (TKO 9) and previously unbeaten Isaiah Steen (UD 10) but was stopped by David Morrell (TKO 2) in his last fight in December 2023.

