Omar Trinidad-Viktor Slavinskyi, Gor Yeritsyan-Aram Amirkhanyan co-headline July 26 card in Commerce

Omar Trinidad was ferocious against out-gunned Andrew Bentley. Photo by Lina Baker / 360 Promotions

Two of Tom Loeffler’s top fighters under his 360 Boxing Promotions will co-headline a Hollywood Fight Nights card on July 26 at the Commerce Casino in Commerce, California. Featherweight Omar Trinidad will face Viktor Slavinskyi, while Gor Yeritsyan will square off against Aram Amirkhanyan in a clash of unbeaten welterweights.

Both 10-round fights will stream live on UFC Fight Pass (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Trinidad and Yeritsyan have gained a significant following throughout Southern California. The 28-year-old Trinidad resides a few miles away in the Boyle Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Loeffler has stated the July 26 card is similar to an HBO Boxing After Dark telecast for what he expects to be two action fights, along with other top fighters on the card.

“I keep saying every show keeps getting better, and this is a tremendous show,” Loeffler told The Ring in a recent interview. “That July 26 show, we have two title fights. Two WBC Continental Americas title fights. Two fan favorites. Omar Trinidad is the king of L.A. He really is a big fan-favorite. Gor is really bringing out a lot of fans. Both (are) in really tough matchups.

“(Lightweight) Karlos Balderas is also on the card because his fight on June 7 fell through. So you have all three fighters, along with (unbeaten prospect) Abel Mejia. It’s going to be a tremendous show on July 26 in Commerce.”

Trinidad (15-0-1, 12 knockouts) last fought on January 27, also at the Commerce Casino, dropping Jose Perez twice during an action fight, ending matters in round 8. In his previous fight on November 9, in a stay-busy fight, Trinidad stopped journeyman Andrew Bentley in the opening round.

In recent fights, Trinidad has shown power and aggression, stopping seven of his last eight opponents.

Slavinskyi, who is originally from Mykolaiv, Ukraine and now lives and trains in Los Angeles, knocked out journeyman Darel Harris in the fourth round of his last fight on December 14. In his previous fight on April 8 of last year, Slavinskyi defeated gatekeeper Juan Antonio Lopez by majority decision in a close fight some thought Lopez did enough to win.

In 2022, the 33-year-old (15-2-1, 7 KOs) lost by majority decision to Claudio Marrero in a junior lightweight bout. Later that year, Slavinskyi lost by split-decision to former world title challenger Edward Vazquez.

Yeritsyan (18-0, 14 KOs) last fought February 23, defeating Quinton Randall by unanimous decision. In his previous fight on November 9, Yeritsyan won by unanimous decision over Luis Alberto Veron.

The 29-year-old recently signed a promotional deal with Tom Loeffler and resides in Los Angeles. He is trained by Freddie Roach.

Amirkhanyan (15-0-1, 4 KOs), who resides in Kazan, Russia, has not fought since a unanimous decision win over gatekeeper Cameron Krael on July 29. Almost a year to the day in his previous fight, Amirkhanyan outpointed journeyman Octavian Gratii over eight one-sided rounds.

Prior to his last two fights, the 34-year-old had not fought since February 2020, stopping former fringe contender Keandre Gibson. Amirkhanyan also has notable victories Stanyslav Skorokhod and Khuseyn Baysangurov, both of which occurred in 2018.

Ironically, both Yeritsyan and Amirkhanyan were born in Yerevan, Armenia.

