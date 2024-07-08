David Avanesyan relishes his role as underdog as he takes on Jaron Ennis

Teak-tough David Avanesyan is no stranger to going into his opponents hometown, and he’ll do it again when he faces IBF welterweight titleholder Jaron Ennis at the Wells Fargo Arena, Philadelphia, on Saturday.

Avanesyan, rated at No. 6 by The Ring at welterweight, is well versed with being public enemy No. 1 and is taking it in his stride ahead of his second world title shot.

“A ring’s a ring,” Avanesyan (30-4-1, 18 knockouts) told The Ring with the help of long-time manager Neil Marsh. “I’ve boxed [Terence] Crawford, [Egidijus] Kavaliauskas, [Shane] Mosley, [Lamont] Peterson, Kerman Lejarraga, Josh Kelly, I’m not bothered.

“I have fought everyone in their backyard, a boxing ring is a boxing ring. It doesn’t matter, I’m very experienced.”

Ennis had originally been scheduled to take on Cody Crowley. However, when the Canadian, who is rated No. 5 by The Ring at 147-pounds, failed his pre-fight eye exam, things opened up for Avanesyan, who had been training in Russia, and had 5-weeks to prepare.

“As much it was late notice with signing for the fight, he was already in tremendous shape,” said Marsh, who travelled with his fighter nine days prior to the fight to Philadelphia. “As he’s got older the camps have got shorter. As he comes in [to camp] a stone (14-pounds) above fighting weight, we’re not far away, he’s very comfortable with it. It’s a world title and he’ll do everything to get the win.”

The 35-year-old Russian, who is a 9/1 (+900) underdog, is under no illusions at the difficulty of the task in front of him.

“I want the best fighters, he’s one of the best fighters but that’s what I want,” he said. “It’s good chance for me, it’s not like I’m starting my career, I want the best. I love the fact he’s one of the so-called best.”

And he acknowledges Ennis talent though believes he see’s a chink in his armour despite seeing action just once in the 18 months since the Crawford defeat.

“He’s all-around very good but he’s vulnerable to being hit,” said Avanesyan. “Why is [the inactivity] a problem? No problem, I’m hungry.

“I just want to beat him. It’s my last chance.”

Meanwhile, he hopes to harness what he learnt against Crawford and use that as added motivation in this fight.

“Crawford is No. 1 in the world [pound-for-pound] for me,” he explained. “it’s a big experience for me, now against Ennis it’s a big step for me. I do my best. I give everything to win this fight for my family.”

Marsh believes his fighter has nothing to lose and that makes him a difficult proposition.

“I see it as hard as the Crawford fight but Ennis hasn’t been operating at the same level Crawford has,” noted Marsh. “David will improve off the Crawford performance. There’s one thing for sure, David is very, very dangerous.

“We’re under no illusion we’re the underdog but I’ve got one dangerous man, who just doesn’t care and that’s dangerous for Ennis.”

Ennis will be snapping a year-long spell of inactivity, the longest of his professional career and making his first start for Matchroom. I expect that coupled with it taking part in his hometown to bring out the best in the American, who will put on a show against the gutsy challenger before putting him away in the second half of the fight.

Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs), rated at No. 2 by The Ring at welterweight, might just be the next big star in boxing. He learned to box from a very young age, in Philadelphia, with his father and brothers.

The brilliant American switch-hitter has an elite mix of power and speed that has been a nightmare for anyone he’s faced so far. Indeed, the manner in which the 27-year-old brutally dispatched former junior welterweight titleholder Sergey Lipinets (KO 6), Thomas Dulorme (KO 1), Custio Clayton (KO 2) and, most recently, Roiman Villa (KO 10) tells you all you need to know.

Ennis-Avanesyan, plus undercard bouts, will be broadcast on DAZN at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.

