Ricardo Sandoval Defeats Angel Acosta Via Questionable Stoppage, In Line For Flyweight Title Shot

Even the winner was in agreement with the negative reaction from the crowd.

Ricardo Sandoval punched his way back into title contention with a tenth-round technical knockout of former WBO 108-pound beltholder Angel Acosta. A solid performance by The Ring’s No. 6-rated flyweight was unfortunately overshadowed by a highly questionable stoppage. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. was lustily booed after he stopped the DAZN co-feature at 1:59 of round ten Saturday at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.

“I think it was a little early, I’m not gonna lie,” Sandoval confessed to DAZN’s Chris Mannix.

Sandoval was forced to overcome a sluggish start, as he appeared a step behind Acosta. The opening round was competitive but Acosta connected with a flush right hand late in the frame.

Acosta was able to put together his punches throughout rounds three and four. Sandoval was the more accurate fighter but struggled when Acosta was able to dig in and connect with his power shots.

Sandoval made the necessary defensive adjustment in round five and soon assumed control. The wear-and-tear was evident on the 33-year-old Acosta, who badly faded in the second half of the fight. Sandoval was able to slip those same power shots, work the body and then come upstairs to slow down Acosta’s offense.

Acosta came alive in the ninth round, as a left uppercut momentarily turned the tide. Sandoval took the shot well but was suddenly forced to put in a little more work to close the show.

That moment came, though not in the manner in which he expected or desired.

A right hand by Sandoval briefly stunned Acosta midway through the tenth and final round. Acosta was able to clinch his way out of trouble and get off the ropes. Sandoval (25-2, 18 knockouts) appeared to land the final shot of the fight on Acosta’s forearm, at which point Caiz stopped the contest.

Acosta was left dumbfounded, as was head trainer Joel Diaz.

“He caught me with a good shot, I get it,” Acosta noted. “But I was clear-headed, I got out of trouble and I was fighting back. I don’t understand why the referee stopped it.”

History repeated itself for Acosta (24-5, 22 KOs), whose WBO 108-pound title reign ended in similar fashion. He was stopped in the 12th and final round by Elwin Soto in their June 2019 title fight in Indio, California. He also suffered a disputed ten-round, split decision defeat to Angelino Cordova last April 6.

Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) went on to challenge for the WBC flyweight title earlier this year.

Sandoval could see a similar fate, though he will have to wait out his turn. Kenshiro Teraji (23-1, 14 KOs) and Cristofer Rosales (37-6, 22 KOs) are due to meet for the vacant belt later this fall.

For now, he can enjoy the fruits a four-fight win streak since his lone career defeat. Sandoval risked an IBF title shot for a fight versus David Jimenez, against whom he suffered a questionable majority decision defeat in July 2022.

The setback taught him to never again look past any opponent. He went all in for this fight and felt that a victory was imminent, despite the premature stoppage.

“I thought I was winning the fight. I took most of the rounds and I was winning either way,” noted Sandoval.

PRELIMINARY ACTION

Manuel ‘Gucci Manny’ Flores enjoyed his finest outing to date in a second-round stoppage of Nohel Arambulet.

The Coachella, California native scored two knockdowns, the latter which produced the full ten count at 2:41 of round two. The win was the third straight for Flores (18-1, 14 KOs), all via second-round knockout.

Arambulet (23-7-2, 13 KOs)—the son of former WBA strawweight titlist Noel Aramabulet—suffered just his second career stoppage defeat.

Joel Iriarte (3-0, 3 KOs) opened the four-fight DAZN telecast with a second-round knockout of Yainel Alvarez (3-5-2, 1 KO).

All three bouts took place on the undercard of the William Zepeda-Giovanni Cabrera lightweight bout.

