Johnny Fisher Tears Through Alen Babic In 36 Seconds; Jasmina Zapotoczna Upends Maisey Rose Courtney

Johnny Fisher finishes Alen Babic in the 1st round of their July 6 DAZN main event at Copper Box Arena. Photo credit: Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Johnny Fisher has evolved well past a reliable ticket seller.

The unbeaten heavyweight tore through Alen Babic in the opening round of their DAZN main event. A barrage of punches floored Babic, after which referee Mark Bates stopped the contest at just 36 seconds.

The bout headlined a six-fight DAZN show Saturday evening from a packed Copper Box Arena in Hackney Wick, London.

Fisher (13-0, 12 knockouts) has grown accustomed to early exits—this was his ninth knockout inside of three rounds. Still, more of a challenge was expected even from the usually entertaining Babic (12-2, 11 KOs), a former bridgerweight title challenger.

An early tone was set when Fisher landed two clean right hands inside the first 20 seconds of the night. Croatia’s Babic was never able to adjust and that defensive flaw was exploited to the fullest.

Another right hand pushed back Babic to set up the fight ending sequence. A series of straight shots landed flush on Babic’s soft chin to produce the bout’s lone knockdown. Babic rose to his feet but immediately staggered, which prompted the immediate stoppage.

“I got total respect for Alen Babic, he’s a friend,” Fisher told DAZN’s Jamie Ward after the brief affair. “I prepared my mind for a horrible, grueling affair. I’m from Romford, I’ve never been pulled out by anyone. You have to drag me off the canvas and into an ambulance.

“I’ve turned a lot of corners in this camp. I worked with Filip Hrgovic.”

Fisher picked up the quickest win of his career as well as his fifth first-round knockout. The huge turnout combined with his legitimate punching power has left his team pondering how high he can fly.

“This aint a gimmick. This is a world-class heavyweight prospect,” insisted Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn. “He started out as a six-round ticket seller. Now you’re looking at a guy that I would back against all the domestic heavyweights at the British [title] level.

“When you hit that hard, you can take on any heavyweight in the world. The journey is going to unbelievable.”

The ‘Romford Bull’ is game for the cause.

“I believe you put me in with anyone on the planet and I’ve got a puncher’s chance,” vowed Fisher. “Anyone in the world.”

Undercard results

Reece Bellotti (19-5, 14 KOs) cruised to a twelve-round decision over Levi Giles (15-2, 4 KOs) in the evening’s chief support. Scores were 118-110, 118-110 and 117-110 for Bellotti, who has won five in a row.

John Hedges was forced to settle for a technical decision win over Lewis Oakford. A clash of heads left Oakford (5-1, 0 KOs) unable to continue early in the sixth round of their cruiserweight contest. Scores were 59-56, 59-56 and 58-57 for Hedges (10-0, 3 KOs)

Jasmina Zapotoczna gave Shannon Ryan all that she could handle earlier this year. She completed the job this time around with an upset points win over previously unbeaten Maisey Rose Courtney (6-1, 0 KOs) in their flyweight meeting. Scores were 98-92, 97-93 and 96-94 for Zapotoczna (8-1, 0 KOs), a Polish boxer based in Yorkshire.

Leli Buttigieg (5-0, 1 KO) remained perfect as a pro with a six-round points win over Czech Republic’s Jiri Hauke (4-5, 2 KOs). Referee Mark Bates scored it 60-54 for the 19-year-old Buttigieg, who went six rounds for the third straight time.

Giorgio Visioli was extended the distance for the first time as he outpointed Tanzania’s Tampela Maharusi (10-6-4, 5 KOs). Referee Lee Every scored it 60-54 for Visioli (4-0, 3 KOs), who hadn’t previously fought past the fourth round.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.