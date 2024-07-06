Filipino boxer Michael Casama upsets Kota Kaneko, scores first round TKO in Japan

Kota Kaneko (L) and Michael Casama (R) at Friday's weigh-in. Photo from Sanman Promotions

Filipino boxer Michael Casama pulled off a significant upset on Saturday, stopping Japanese featherweight prospect Kota Kaneko in the first round at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan.

Casama (10-2-1, 10 knockouts) caught Kaneko (5-1, 4 KOs) walking into a left hook midway through the first round which wobbled Kaneko’s legs. The wild swinging Casama continued to fire away with both hands as Kaneko attempted to hold and cover up. Kaneko never went down but Casama never stopped landing, forcing the referee to stop the bout at the 2:05 mark of the round.

It was a stunning turn of events for the 23-year-old Casama, a native of President Roxas in North Cotabato province in the Philippines. Casama had been 1-2-1 in his last four bouts, including a stoppage loss to unheralded journeyman Pablito Canada in 2022, and a fifth round stoppage to Japanese prospect Junya Shimada in his previous bout 10 months ago.

“I learned from my two previous losses so I trained double time for this bout because I wanted to give a better life for my family, especially my kid. I promise I’ll do better in my next bout,” said Casama, who is promoted by Sanman Promotions and managed by Percy Consolacion.

Kaneko, 26, of Tokyo, Japan is signed to Teiken Promotions and had turned pro in June of 2022 in a six-round bout. Saturday’s bout with Casama was his fourth scheduled eight-rounder.

In other action, Subaru Murata (7-0, 7 KOs) of Tokyo scored a sixth round stoppage of Bryan James Wild (12-1-1, 6 KOs) of the Philippines in a ten-round junior featherweight battle of southpaws. Murata, 27, dropped Wild from an accumulation of punches in the fourth round before the bout was waved off at 1:49 of the sixth.

Former title challenger Shokichi Iwata (13-1, 10 KOs) of Tokyo scored his fourth straight victory on the card, stopping the previously unbeaten Jahzeel Trinidad (11-1, 6 KOs) at 1:10 of the sixth round of their ten-round junior flyweight fight. The 28-year-old Iwata had fought Jonathan Gonzalez in 2022 for the WBO junior flyweight title, losing a unanimous decision.

