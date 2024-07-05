Johnny Fisher-Alen Babic, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results

Bethnal Green, UK: Johnny Fisher and Alen Babic Weigh In ahead of their Heavyweight Contest tomorrow night5 July 2024. Photo credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Johnny Fisher arrived at his lightest weight in more than a year, ahead of his first career headliner.

‘The Romford Bull’ checked in at 240 ½ pounds. while former bridgerweight title challenger Alen Babic weighed 216.4 pounds. Their scheduled ten-round heavyweight contest airs this Saturday on DAZN from Copper Box Arena in London’s Hackney Wick neighborhood.

Fisher (11-0, 10 knockouts) was 242 ¾ pounds for each of his last two starts, including his U.S. debut earlier this year. The 25-year-old from Romford, London scored a first-round knockout of Dmytro Bezus (10-2, 5 KOs) on February 3 in Las Vegas.

The win extended Fisher’s current six-fight knockout streak. He’s yet to go past seven rounds in his three-plus year career.

Croatia’s Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) is still on the career mend after a rough past couple of years. He was knocked out in the first round by Lukasz Rozanski in their WBC bridgerweight title last April in Rzeszow, Poland.

The setback came eleven months after Babic was dropped in the opening round of a May 2022 points win over Adam Balski at London’s The O2. It remains his only fight to go the distance or beyond the sixth round.

Babic, 33, returned to the win column with a sixth-round stoppage of Steve Robinson on March 31 at The O2.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

12 rounds, junior lightweight

Reece Bellotti (18-5, 14 KOs), Watford, Hertfordshire, 129.4 pounds

Levi Giles (15-1, 4 KOs), Grimsby, Lincolnshire, 129.7 pounds

6 rounds, junior middleweight

Leli Buttigieg (4-0, 1 KO), Newham, London, 157.8 pounds

Jiri Hauke (4-4, 2 KOs), Jesenik, Czech Republic, 156.6 pounds

10 rounds, cruiserweight

John Hedges (9-0, 3 KOs), Takeley, Essex, 199 pounds

Lewis Oakford (5-0, 0 KOs), High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, 197.1 pounds

10 rounds, flyweight

Maisey Rose Courtney (6-0, 0 KOs), London, 111.6 pounds

Jasmine Zpotoczna (7-1, 0 KOs), Wakefield, Yorkshire, 111.6 pounds

6 rounds, junior lightweight

Giorgio Visioli (3-0, 3 KOs), Guildford, Surrey, 133.8 pounds

Tampela Maharusi (10-6-4, 5 KOs), Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania, 133.4 pounds

6 rounds, middleweight

Jimmy Sains (5-0, 5 KOs), London, 163.1 pounds

Damien Lacoudray (3-1-1, 1 KO), Toulon, France, 161 ½ pounds

4 rounds, heavyweight

Lewis Pochetty (2-0, 2 KOs), Barnet, London, 216.6 pounds

Amine Boucetta (8-13, 0 KOs), Ghent, Belgium via Ras El Ma, Morocco, 232.6 pounds

Follow @JakeNDaBox

SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE