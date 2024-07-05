Johnny Fisher-Alen Babic, DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
Johnny Fisher arrived at his lightest weight in more than a year, ahead of his first career headliner.
‘The Romford Bull’ checked in at 240 ½ pounds. while former bridgerweight title challenger Alen Babic weighed 216.4 pounds. Their scheduled ten-round heavyweight contest airs this Saturday on DAZN from Copper Box Arena in London’s Hackney Wick neighborhood.
Fisher (11-0, 10 knockouts) was 242 ¾ pounds for each of his last two starts, including his U.S. debut earlier this year. The 25-year-old from Romford, London scored a first-round knockout of Dmytro Bezus (10-2, 5 KOs) on February 3 in Las Vegas.
The win extended Fisher’s current six-fight knockout streak. He’s yet to go past seven rounds in his three-plus year career.
Croatia’s Babic (12-1, 11 KOs) is still on the career mend after a rough past couple of years. He was knocked out in the first round by Lukasz Rozanski in their WBC bridgerweight title last April in Rzeszow, Poland.
The setback came eleven months after Babic was dropped in the opening round of a May 2022 points win over Adam Balski at London’s The O2. It remains his only fight to go the distance or beyond the sixth round.
Babic, 33, returned to the win column with a sixth-round stoppage of Steve Robinson on March 31 at The O2.
Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.
12 rounds, junior lightweight
Reece Bellotti (18-5, 14 KOs), Watford, Hertfordshire, 129.4 pounds
Levi Giles (15-1, 4 KOs), Grimsby, Lincolnshire, 129.7 pounds
6 rounds, junior middleweight
Leli Buttigieg (4-0, 1 KO), Newham, London, 157.8 pounds
Jiri Hauke (4-4, 2 KOs), Jesenik, Czech Republic, 156.6 pounds
10 rounds, cruiserweight
John Hedges (9-0, 3 KOs), Takeley, Essex, 199 pounds
Lewis Oakford (5-0, 0 KOs), High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, 197.1 pounds
10 rounds, flyweight
Maisey Rose Courtney (6-0, 0 KOs), London, 111.6 pounds
Jasmine Zpotoczna (7-1, 0 KOs), Wakefield, Yorkshire, 111.6 pounds
6 rounds, junior lightweight
Giorgio Visioli (3-0, 3 KOs), Guildford, Surrey, 133.8 pounds
Tampela Maharusi (10-6-4, 5 KOs), Dar-es Salaam, Tanzania, 133.4 pounds
6 rounds, middleweight
Jimmy Sains (5-0, 5 KOs), London, 163.1 pounds
Damien Lacoudray (3-1-1, 1 KO), Toulon, France, 161 ½ pounds
4 rounds, heavyweight
Lewis Pochetty (2-0, 2 KOs), Barnet, London, 216.6 pounds
Amine Boucetta (8-13, 0 KOs), Ghent, Belgium via Ras El Ma, Morocco, 232.6 pounds
SUBSCRIBE NOW (CLICK HERE - JUST $1.99 PER MONTH) TO READ THE LATEST ISSUE