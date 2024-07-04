Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez-Yuniel Dorticos Mandatory Title Fight Ordered By WBA

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez has his marching orders.

The recently crowned WBA cruiserweight titlist was summoned to next face mandatory challenger Yuniel Dorticos, a former two-time titleholder. Both sides were notified on July 1 to enter a 30-day negotiation period to reach terms.

Ramirez is a promotional free agent but will likely continue to work with Golden Boy Promotions, with whom he signed in 2021. Dorticos is co-promoted by Warriors Boxing and The Heavyweight Factory.

The ordered fight comes three months after Mexico’s Ramirez (46-1, 30 knockouts) dethroned long-reigning but grossly inactive Arsen Goulamirian. Ramirez defeated the California-based Armenian via twelve-round decision on March 30 in Inglewood, California.

It marked the start of a second divisional title reign for Ramirez, a 33-year-old southpaw who previously held the WBO super middleweight belt. He came up well short in a Nov. 2022 challenge of WBA 175-pound titlist Dmitry Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs). Two wins have followed since a move up to cruiserweight, where Ramirez is ranked No. 4 by The Ring.

Miami’s Dorticos (27-2, 25 KOs) previously held the WBA ‘Regular’ and ‘Super cruiserweight titles as well as the IBF strap.

The 38-year-old Cuban knockout artist lost both belts during the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) cruiserweight tournaments. He was stopped in the 12th round by Murat Gassiev in their Feb. 2018 WBSS semifinal and unification bout between unbeaten titlists.

Dorticos advanced to the WBSS final during the second season, but dropped a twelve-round decision to Mairis Briedis (28-3, 20 KOs). Just three fights have followed, all ending in early knockouts. Dorticos ended an eighteen-month inactive stretch with a first-round stoppage of Alan Campa on June 8 in Hollywood, Florida.

Per WBA rule C.13, neither boxer can enter another fight until the terms are satisfied by all parties for this contest. Similarly, Ramirez is obligated to honor his mandatory as a newly-crowned titlist in accordance with WBA rule C.12.

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.