Fight Night Program – Week of July 4-10

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Saturday, July 6 – Prudential Center, Newark, N.J.

Shakur Stevenson vs. Artem Harutyunyan – lightweight – 12 rounds

A former Olympian with enormous potential, Stevenson, 27, has somehow failed to live up to the expectations placed on him. He blames his promoter Top Rank at least partially for his lack of popularity, and he will be exploring the free agency market after this fight. A knockout win could earn him a lot of attention from all the other players. The once-beaten and usually resilient Harutyunyan will definitely make it hard for Stevenson to look good. A lot on the line in an intriguing crossroads bout.

Also on this card:

O’Shaquie Foster vs. Robson Conceicao – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Keyshawn Davis vs. Miguel Madueno – lightweight – 10 rounds

Abdullah Mason vs. Luis Lebron – lightweight – 8 rounds

Kelvin Davis vs. Kevin Johnson – welterweight – 8 rounds

William Foster III vs. Eridson Garcia – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+

Saturday, July 6 – Honda Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal – light heavyweight – 10 rounds

Diaz and Masvidal were known as legends in the octagon where they practiced mixed martial arts for almost their entire careers. But boxing pays better, and they will now test the waters of the gloved and booted realm of contact sports in what could be an interesting matchup. Diaz is 0-1 in boxing (losing against Jake Paul in his debut) and Masvidal is a veteran of one single four-rounder. Not sure a clash between these two belongs at the top of a boxing card, but we’ll let them show whether they do deserve to be here or not.

Also on this card:

Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr. – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Chris Avila vs. Anthony Pettis – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Amado Vargas vs. Sean Garcia – lightweight – 8 rounds

Devin Cushing vs. Manuel Correa – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: Fanmio PPV, UFC Fight Pass PPV

Saturday, July 6 – Toyota Center, Ontario, Calif.

William Zepeda vs. Giovanni Cabrera – lightweight – 12 rounds

Zepeda is a Mexican punching machine (he broke three CompuBox records at lightweight for total punches thrown, jabs attempted in a round, and total attempted jabs in his win over former world champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz in October 2022) and is on a mission to get a title shot before the end of this year. Cabrera should not be much of a roadblock to him, but it will be interesting to see Zepeda in action and imagine him going head-to-head with some of the best in the division right now.

Also on this card:

Ricardo Sandoval vs. Angel Acosta – flyweight – 10 rounds

Manuel Flores vs. Nohel Arambulet – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Alex Martin vs. Pedro Campa – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Joel Iriarte vs. Yainel Alvarez – welterweight – 6 rounds

Gael Cabrera vs. Mychaquell Shields – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, July 6 – Copper Box Arena, London

Reece Bellotti vs. Levi Giles – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Johnny Fisher vs. Alen Babic – heavyweight – 10 rounds

John Hedges vs. Lewis Oakford – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Maisey Rose Courtney vs. Jasmina Zapotoczna – women’s flyweight – 10 rounds

Leli Buttigieg vs. Jiri Hauke – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Sunday, July 7 – Kokugikan, Tokyo

Kazuto Ioka vs. Fernando Martinez – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

Ioka is one of the best Japanese fighters today in one of the country’s greatest boxing eras ever. Martinez is the disruptor, always proving himself in hostile territory. This one has the potential to be a true war and an early FOTY candidate, with the added attraction of seeing prospective foe Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez at ringside studying them both for a winner-takes-all Ring championship fight in the future.

Also on this card:

Yudai Murakami vs. Hiro Ichimichi – lightweight – 8 rounds

Seiya Tsutsumi vs. Weerawat Noolae – junior featherweights – 10 rounds

Kantaro Juri vs. Phai Pharob – junior bantamweight – 8 rounds

Taiga Kato vs. Shi Dong – welterweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, July 10 – Winn Ent. Ctr., Wollongong, Australia

Sam Goodman vs. Chainoi Worawut – junior featherweight – 12 rounds

Worawut will risk it all in a trip to Australia to face a proven contender in Goodman, with both of them vying for a shot a pound-for-pound star Naoya Inoue in the future. What could look like a venture into hostile territory may actually be an even more dangerous proposition for Goodman, who both the favorite and the one with the most to lose in front of his own people.

Also on this card:

Liam Wilson vs. Youssef Dib – lightweight – 10 rounds

Barry Hall vs. Curtis Scott – heavyweight – 6 rounds

Wednesday, July 10 – ProBoxTV Events Center, Plant City, Fla.

Katsuma Akitsugi vs. Jesus Ramirez Rubio – bantamweight – 10 rounds

Nicklaus Flaz vs. Alfredo Escarcega – welterweight – 10 rounds

Najee Lopez vs. Steven Sumpter – light heavyweight – 8 rounds

Weljon Mindoro vs. Tyler Goodjohn – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBox TV

Check out our up-to-date streaming service and TV channel guide to gain more insight on the current boxing and combat sports broadcasting landscape, exclusive at The Ring magazine:

How to watch boxing in 2023 – By Diego Morilla

Diego M. Morilla writes for The Ring since 2013. He has also written for HBO.com, ESPN.com and many other magazines, websites, newspapers and outlets since 1993. He is a full member of the Boxing Writers Association of America and an elector for the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He has won two first-place awards in the BWAA’s annual writing contest, and he is the moderator of The Ring’s Women’s Ratings Panel. He served as copy editor for the second era of The Ring en Español (2018-2020) and is currently a writer and editor for RingTV.com.

Follow @MorillaBoxing