Erika Cruz Stripped Of WBA Title; Nazarena Romero-Mayerlin Rivas Rematch Ordered

Erika Cruz has been relieved of her title reign.

The two-division titlist was stripped of her WBA 122-pound belt due to a positive drug test surrounding her most recent bout. A sample collected on April 29 and tested May 7 returned findings of Stanozololol metabolites 16b-hydroxystanozolol, 3′- hydroxystanozolol and furosemide. The findings were discovered eleven days after her May 11 ten-round draw versus Nazarena Romero in Aguascalientes, Mexico.

Cruz (17-2-1, 3 knockouts) has yet to face disciplinary action with Comision de Box Aguascalientes, the presiding authority over the bout. The draw verdict remains intact, though a moot point even if converted to a No-Decision. Romero (13-0-2, 7 KOs) will get another shot at the now vacant title.

At the time the drug test result was revealed, Cruz’s team informed The Ring that she planned to fully cooperate in the investigation. A second tested “A” sample on May 31 produced similar findings, of which Cruz was informed on June 5.

Cruz then had until June 20 to request the testing of her “B” samples. That step was never taken, which prompted the WBA to take action.

The samples are stored in WADA-accredited laboratories for up to 180 days, the current length of her WBA-specific suspension. The sanctioning body has threatened to add another six months at the end of that period should she fail to witness the “B” sample test procedure.

Cruz is still free to fight during that period, pending any ruling from an actual boxing commission. Sanctioning bodies only reserve the right to refuse approval to fight for its titles or in title eliminators.

The ruling ends her second title run after just one nullified defense.

Cruz won the belt in a ten-round decision over Mayerlin Rivas (17-5-3, 11 KOs) last November in Inglewood, California. It came just nine months after her narrow defeat to Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in their memorable Feb. 2023 undisputed featherweight championship. The setback ended Cruz’s lengthy stay as WBA featherweight titlist.

Meanwhile, Cruz’s two most recent opponents will fight for the WBA 122-pound belt.

Romero was ordered to next face Rivas in a rematch to their June 2023 encounter. Their WBA junior featherweight title fight ended in a technical draw near the end of the fifth round. Romero suffered a cut from a clash of heads which was deemed too severe to continue.

Rivas’ lone fight since then was her aforementioned defeat to Cruz.

Romero-Rivas was ordered to take face by October 20.

