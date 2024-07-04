Shakur Stevenson, on verge of free agency, has one last dance with Top Rank

Shakur Stevenson smiles during the press conference for his fight against Artem Harutyunyan. Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

NEWARK, N.J. — Being an American boxer coming out of the Olympics in the lightweight divisions, the comparisons to Floyd Mayweather Jr. were inevitable for Shakur Stevenson. Heading into what might be his final fight with Top Rank, the comparisons have never been more appropriate.

Like Mayweather had done 20 years earlier, Stevenson signed with Top Rank after his silver medal finish at the 2016 Olympics in Brazil, winning world titles in three different divisions. And, like Mayweather, Stevenson appears poised to test the free agency market after the final fight of his current promotional deal, which takes place this Saturday against Artem Harutyunyan at Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, N.J.

“I see a lot of similarities between me and Floyd,” said WBC lightweight titleholder Stevenson (21-0, 10 knockouts) at Wednesday’s press conference, before pivoting away from talk of what he refers to as “this situation.”

“I ain’t even trying to keep talking about it. It is what it is, but Saturday night tune in. I’m gonna put on an amazing show.”

It hasn’t been much of a secret that Stevenson, 27, has been upset with the way his marketability has been presented. Top Rank founder Bob Arum told boxing writer Lance Pugmire that he encouraged Stevenson to test the free agency market, saying that he would welcome him back if he couldn’t make a better deal. Arum suggested that his lack of knockouts – just two in his last seven fights – has hindered his growth as a boxing star.

Stevenson, for his part, told reporter Manouk Akopyan that he felt his career slowed once he moved to 135 pounds, and that he should have been matched up with their lightweight stars George Kambosos Jr. or Vasiliy Lomachenko.

“Bob Arum is basically trying to say ‘Top Rank or nothing’ and basically trying to say that I don’t have any other options but Top Rank,” Stevenson told Akopyan.

While there had been criticism about Stevenson’s safety first approach to the sport since he first turned pro, those whispers became deafening screams after his last bout, a 12-round waltz last November against Edwin De Los Santos where both boxers combined to land a total of 105 punches. Stevenson allows that he could have done better, but doesn’t believe that fight should define him.

“I appreciate the fans that really pay attention and really understand the sport of boxing. The ones that don’t, f—k ‘em. The same way they say f—k me I say f—k them. I appreciate the ones that come out and support and understand the art of boxing is hit and don’t get hit. And they understand that my last fight wasn’t every night. I don’t do that every night. I have nights where I crowd please, I beat people up, I stay in the pocket. I’m one of the best pocket fighters in boxing so it’s cool but they gotta stand on their words,” said Stevenson.

Though Stevenson admits he dreams of higher profile bouts with the likes of Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Lomachenko or even his no. 1 contender William Zepeda, he understands that he first has to get past Harutyunyan (12-1, 7 KOs), a 33-year-old Germany-based Armenian best known for his tough challenge of Frank Martin in his last bout, a close but unanimous decision loss nearly a year ago.

Stevenson hinted at the possibility of a more aggressive stance against Harutyunyan, advising him on the dais to “run for your life,” to which Harutyunyan joked “so I should wear my running shoes?,” a reference to the knock about Stevenson being a “runner.”

Still, he said he isn’t dead set on having a more crowd-pleasing fight in order to increase his value on the free agency market.

“That would just be putting pressure on myself, like I said I’m keeping the pressure off myself. My main focus is to have fun in there, have a good time, put on the type of show that I want to put on. Show the art of boxing, I think that’s my main goal. Hit and don’t get hit, that’s what I want to see on Saturday night,” said Stevenson, who is managed by James Prince.

Wali Moses, the grandfather/trainer of Stevenson, says the fight offers the chance for Stevenson to upstage the performance by Martin, before seeing what type of offers are out there as a free agent. Moses says it’s only smart business to do so.

“This is a business. Most of the fighters try to do the best thing for themselves in terms of business, the things that are gonna be the most profitable and beneficial to them in their careers. You throw yourself out there, you see what’s out there and once you get back, you come to Top Rank and see what they want to do. Then you negotiate which way you’re gonna go. You don’t just want to jump into anything right now at this point in his career,” said Moses.

“I’m sure he wants to do the best thing for him and his family.”

If Stevenson is distracted by the winds of change in his life and career, he didn’t show it during the pre-fight staredown as he clutched his championship belt and stared fiercely at the heavy underdog. Then, as the two exchanged words, Stevenson broke out into laughter before Harutyunyan gave his shoulder a sniff.

“He’s talking about ‘what cologne you got on? That shit smells good,’” recalled Stevenson of the interaction.

For his sake, Stevenson hopes his performance on Saturday has him smelling as attractive to potential promotional partners.

Ryan Songalia has written for ESPN, the New York Daily News, Rappler and The Guardian, and holds a Master’s Degree from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism. He can be reached at [email protected].