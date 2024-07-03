Brandun Lee and Nathan Lugo ink promotional deals with Queensberry

Brandun Lee (left) vs Zachary Ochoa - Photo by Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Looks like UK-based promotional outfit Queensberry Promotions grabbed two very promising talents to add to their roster.

Junior welterweight contender Brandun Lee and former amateur star and current professional super middleweight Nathan Lugo have both signed promotional terms with Frank Warren’s Queensberry, as it was announced today.

Lee is a 25-year-old from La Quinta, who entered into his first fight at the age of eight and enjoyed a storied career in the amateurs, where he compiled a record of 181-9. On turning professional in 2017 at the age of 17, while remaining a High School student, Lee marked the occasion with a first-round stoppage in Philadelphia over Christopher Johnson.

His stoppage tally now stands at 23 from his 28 wins in the professional ranks, in which he is trained by his father Bobby.

“I am thrilled to have signed with Queensberry Promotions,” said Lee. “July 27th will be the first time I fight overseas professionally and I’m extremely grateful. I’m looking to start a wonderful new campaign with the Warrens and Queensberry as a whole this summer. I know they will provide me with great opportunities in the future. My team is now complete and I’m ready for war.”

“I’ve followed Brandun since the youth amateurs,” revealed manager David McWater. “He has always had the potential to be not just great American talent, but a worldwide star. Queensberry Promotions are the best at doing just that. Developing star fighters from all over the world.

Warren added: “Brandun is an exceptional talent in the super lightweight division, who will now the given the platform to showcase himself and perform in the big fights and occasions that his talent deserves.

Lugo, who entered the professional ranks with a first-round stoppage in April, is a 19-year-old super middleweight who earned over 40 stoppages in amassing a record of 223-19 as an amateur. During this time he became National Amateur champion on an incredible 23 occasions, as well as winning multiple international gold medals.

In 2022, by winning the Elite National title, Lugo became the youngest ever fighter ever to qualify for Olympic trials.

“I feel very honored coming straight out of the amateurs and immediately stepping into a powerhouse promotional company such as Queensberry,” reacted Nathan to his recruitment to the team of Frank Warren. “It has a very rich and amazing history within the sport and promotes the careers of today’s best boxers. I know with their guidance and leadership I will make history.”

“To have Nathan under the Queensberry banner and representing his family is an absolute honour,” considered his coach and father Mike Lugo. “One that very few will ever get to have. Trust that we will make them proud. With the types of high end platforms and opportunities Queensberry provides boxers within their stable, it is only a matter of time before the name Lugo is known around the world.”

Warren added: “In Nathan we have clearly got a serious talent on our hands, as evidenced by his amateur pedigree. This signing, albeit one from the USA, follows in a familiar and successful pattern for Queensberry. Taking a top young fighter, almost from scratch, and hopefully guiding him correctly towards significant title triumphs.

