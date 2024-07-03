Abdullah Mason takes on Luis Lebron in Stevenson-Harutyunyan undercard

Rising lightweight star Abdullah Mason keeps winning (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank)

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason is becoming must-see TV.

Mason will face Luis Lebron on Saturday night at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The eight-round bout will open the four-bout Top Rank on ESPN telecast (8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT).

The 20-year-old phenom has impressed with each outing since making his pro debut with Top Rank in November 2021. Whether it is landing vicious three or four-punch combinations or highlight-reel knockouts, Mason has generated buzz in each outing.

Top Rank’s Brad Goodman, said to be one of the best matchmaker in boxing with an uncanny and extraordinary eye for talent, believes the sky’s the limit for Mason.

“He may be a young kid, but what has stood out about Abdullah is his ring generalship and IQ,” Goodman told The Ring on Tuesday afternoon. “For a young kid, he’s very good in everything, from an offensive or defensive perspective. If there is one minor thing he lacks, it’s his defense. Because he becomes so offensive-minded that he gets hit for being careless. I think it’s something his father and brothers can fix.

“With the opponent (Lebron) he’s facing Saturday, you’re probably going to see Abdullah taking less initiative offensively and be more defensive.”

In his last bout on April 13, Mason (13-0, 11 knockouts), dropped Ronal Ron multiple times before ending matters in the fourth round. In his previous fight on February 8, the southpaw scored a vicious knockout win over Benjamin Gurment.

Goodman has seen talented fighters since working at Top Rank in 1983. As far as Mason and his skills set, Goodman gave high praise to the 20-year-old.

“When I first saw him (in the amateurs), he was fighting (welterweight prospect) Joel Iriarte,” said Goodman. “I think very highly of Joel. At that time, he reminded me of Antonio Margarito. Watching Abdullah, at that age, he was impressive. He reminded me of Shakur (Stevenson) when he made his pro debut. I think Abdullah is a better puncher and Shakur is better defensively. Watching these kids, it was something special.

“Abdullah is very (Terence) Crawford-like in many ways. He has a calm demeanor before a fight. Once the bell rings, he becomes very vicious. He’s a very good finisher. He doesn’t let up.”

Lebron (20-5, 13 KOs), who resides in San Juan, Puerto Rico, has won his last two fights since a decision loss to unbeaten Duke Ragan. Prior to the loss to Ragan, Lebron, who has never been knocked out, lost back-to-back fights to Christian Tapia and Henry Lebron.

Goodman is eager to see Mason’s progress Saturday night.

“There’s a lot to like about Abdullah. I prefer to slow it down a bit as far as level of opponents, but his Dad is confident Abdullah is ready to face top-10 guys and fight them in 10-round fights.

“Lebron is a decent fighter, now fighting at 135 pounds. He has a ton of experience and a good chin. Abdullah can punch. Saturday is going to tell us a lot about where Abdullah is at.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

