Knockout CP Freshmart set to defend WBA strawweight belt vs. Alex Winwood on Sept. 17

Knockout CP Freshmart (Thammanoon Niyomtrong) (left) - Photo by Wasim Mather

The WBA has ordered a fight between reigning WBA strawweight “super” champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong, known in the boxing world as Knockout CP Freshmart (24-0, 9 KOs) of Thailand, and Alex Winwood (4-0, 2 KOs) of Australia. Although the announcement was initially posted on the WBA’s website, it is no longer available.

However, Niyomtrong’s manager, Chatchai Sasakul, has confirmed that the fight is set to take place in Perth, Australia, on September 7.

Niyomtrong, originating from Surin, Thailand, has held the WBA strawweight title since 2016, when he secured a unanimous decision victory over Byron Rojas. In 2020, he was promoted to “super” champion status by the WBA, a title not recognized by The Ring. Unfortunately, Niyomtrong has faced a streak of bad luck, remaining inactive for the past two years. His last victory was against former strawweight champion Chayaphon Moonsri (55-3, 19 KOs).

Niyomtrong, rated at No. 4 by The Ring at strawweight, was scheduled to face Erick Rosa (6-0, 2 KOs) in Thailand in 2023. However, several issues between the teams prevented the fight from taking place. Now, his next task will be a tough challenge as he defends his title abroad for the second time against the 26-year-old decorated amateur boxer and Olympian Alex Winwood.

Winwood competed in the flyweight division at the 2020 Olympics. As a professional, he has quickly made a name for himself, jumping into title fights from his debut in 2022. His impressive performances have earned him a spot with the major sanctioning bodies at minimumweight. In his last fight in December 2023, Winwood secured a unanimous decision win over Filipino Cris Ganoza (20-6, 10 KOs).

It has been two years since Niyomtrong last fought. He now faces a younger and hungry challenger in Winwood, away from his native Thailand. This bout promises to be a significant test for the reigning champion.

Niyomtrong was originally slated to face Hasanboy Dusmatov (6-0, 5 KOs) earlier this year, but Dusmatov opted to compete in the Olympics in Paris.

