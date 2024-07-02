Justis Huni Heads Home, Will Face Troy Pilcher On July 25 DAZN Show in Brisbane

Justis Huni (right) lands on Kevin Lerena in a ten-round win on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Photo credit: Mark Robinson, Matchroom Boxing

Justis Huni is the latest Matchroom Boxing fighter to receive a homecoming headliner.

The undefeated Australian heavyweight returns ‘Down Under’ for the first time in nearly two years. Huni will face countryman Troy Pilcher atop a July 25 DAZN show from Fortitude Music Hall in his Brisbane hometown.

“We are thrilled to bring such a high stakes fight to Brisbane,” said Mick Francis of Tasman Fighters, Huni’s co-promoter along with Matchroom Boxing. “Doing it with Matchroom Boxing and Gold Star Promotions is groundbreaking for Australian boxing.”

The event represents a return home and to a venue with intimate ties. Huni (9-0, 4 knockouts) made his Oct. 2020 pro debut at this very venue, which also hosted his second fight later that December.

A two-fight road trip has come of his recent activity. Huni outpointed Andrew Tabiti (21-2, 17 KOs) October in Cancun, Mexico. In his most recent start, Huni defeated Kevin Lerena (30-3, 14 KOs) this past March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Pilcher (9-0-1, 7 KOs) has fought exclusively at home since his Feb. 2022 pro debut. The Gold Coast-based heavyweight earned his first seven wins via knockout. That streak gave way to back-to-back six round points wins. Pilcher recently defeated domestic journeyman Renold Quinlan (17-15, 12 KOs) via unanimous decision on March 6 in Moore Park.

The event breaks new ground. While the over-the-top platform has carried shows from Australia, this will be the first weeknight (local time) event. It provided viewers from outside the region with means to watch the show without having to scramble for a stream, legally or otherwise.

Of course, the event handlers are excited for reasons related to the matchup and local significance.

“Justis Huni’s return marks a significant moment for Australian boxing,” noted Francis.”With Troy Pilcher stepping into the ring, fans can expect nothing short of an unforgettable night.”

