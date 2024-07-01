Chainoi Worawut gears up for showdown against Sam Goodman in Australia

Chainoi Worawut - Photo by Wasim Mather

Thachtana Luangphon (25-0-1, 15 KOs), also known as Chainoi “The Rockman” Worawut, is set to face Australia’s Sam Goodman in an elimination bout on July 10th, 2024, in New South Wales during a card promoted by No Limit Boxing.

The winner will earn a shot at The Ring’s No. 2 pound-for-pound entrant Naoya “The Monster” Inoue (27-0, 24 KOs).

This will be Worawut’s first time fighting outside of his native Thailand. As for Goodman, all his fights as a pro have taken place in Australia, presenting a formidable challenge for “The Rockman.”

Worawut, whose knockout power earned him his nickname, posted a screenshot in early May hinting at the fight with Goodman. Initially, this seemed unlikely as Goodman was expected to challenge “The Monster” Inoue later in the year. A subsequent press release from Worawut’s promoter, Mr. Surachart Pisitwuttian of Nokornloung Promotions, clarified that no official contact had been made.

Surprisingly, fast forward nearly two months, the Sam Goodman fight was confirmed, and “The Rockman” is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career.

Upon receiving permission from Team Worawut, I made the two-and-a-half-hour journey from Bangkok to Sara Buri, a central province in Thailand where the team is based. The gym, nestled in the quiet district of Phra Phutthabat, buzzed with the presence of Worawut’s fan club, who came to support him.

As I waited for the team, I met my old friend, super featherweight Wanchana Meenayothin (22-2-1, 12 KOs), a half-Thai, half-German boxer brought in as a sparring partner. I was in luck as I arrived on an unexpected sparring day. I asked Meenayothin how training was going, and he said that “training is going well. This area is great for focus. There’s not much to do here; it’s in nature, but I prefer training here than in Bangkok. We usually spar on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, but Sia Hui is coming today to see how Chainoi is looking. We will do the last sparring of the camp today.”

When “The Rockman” arrived, his reserved demeanour contrasted with the warm reception from his fan club, who eagerly took photos and listened to a heartfelt speech from their president. This close-knit support network surrounds Worawut as he prepares for his upcoming showdown with Goodman, ready to make his mark on the international stage.

As Surachart Pisitwuttian, known as “Sia Hui,” entered the calm and still boxing gym, the atmosphere shifted to one of respect and seriousness. The boxers, who had just arrived, prepared diligently for their gruelling sparring sessions, aware of the promoter’s keen eye. With a legacy stretching back to 1994, Sia Hui has been instrumental in shaping boxing in Thailand, fostering talents like Veeraphol Sahaprom (66-4-2, 46 KOs), Sirimongkhon Iamthuam (98-5, 62 KOs), and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (56-1-1, 46 KOs). His presence commands attention, a reminder of the champions he has cultivated, and the gym vibrates with a renewed sense of purpose and discipline. Mr. Pisitwuttian has been the promoter of former champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, rated at No. 9 by The Ring at 115-pounds, who made his mark in the boxing world with his upset wins over Roman Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs).

After wrapping his hands, head trainer Supap Boonrawd commanded his charge, Worawut, to start loosening up. Worawut has made changes to his training camp, enlisting Supap, who shaped and trained former WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Meenayothin (53-3, 19 KOs) throughout his career. The experienced trainer is well-versed in working with world champions. Following a few minutes of jumping rope, the sparring session began. On the schedule today were 10 rounds with sparring partners Wanchana Meenayothin and former world title challenger Nawaphon Kaikanha (60-4-1, 50 KOs). Kaikanha, who had fought in Australia against Jason Maloney (27-3, 19 KOs), always brings the pressure. Last year, he was on the cusp of winning the WBC bantam eliminator against Filipino Vincent Astrolabio (19-4, 14 KOs) but lost by stoppage in the 11th round.

Phones were put away, and I asked Mr. Pisitwuttian if I could take photos. He sternly told me it was okay, just no videos. In the sparring session, Kaikanha’s relentless pressure and combination punching were evident. Each round, the boxers alternated, keeping Worawut fresh with a new partner every three minutes. Twenty-five-year-old Meenayothin, with an impressive record, performed well. Worawut demonstrated great footwork and selective shots, appearing ready for his upcoming challenges. Some rounds saw him sparring for six minutes straight, with no break, in the humid and hot gym, adding a muggy feeling to the intense environment. As punches were traded, trainer Supap instructed his charge to stay focused.

Even though Chainoi is a pressure fighter, it’s amazing to see his footwork and middle-distance control behind a sharp left jab. This was the last sparring session of the camp, but instead of stopping, they proceeded to eight rounds of intense pad work. Everything Worawut did was with intensity and ferocity, showing his focus and hunger, punching with all his effort as loud thudding noises echoed with each punch landing on the pads. The Padman kept the session intense, ensuring Worawut paid his dues.

I asked Meenayothin if this was the usual way Worawut trained. He simply responded, “It’s always like this; he gives it 150% at every session.” Worawut, 28, was a successful Muay Thai fighter with a record of 250 fights before his professional debut in 2018. Hailing from a family of fighters, his father, Chartchainoi Chaorai-oi, was a famous Muay Thai fighter from the golden era, known for his dangerous right hook as a southpaw. Meenayothin added, “It’s kind of interesting. Chainoi is an orthodox and is known for his left hook, and his dad is a southpaw known for his right hook.”

Worawut started his career with knockouts so brutal you could make a highlight reel out of them, with unanimous decision wins over former world champions Suriyan Satorn (61-14-1, 41 KO) and Panya Uthok(58-16, 39 KO). Interestingly, it seems like the 27-year-old has lost his knockout power. The last time he got a stoppage was five fights ago in May last year over Filipino Brian Lobetania (14-9-4, 11 KOs).

I spoke with promoter Sia Hui about his charge. “Boxing in Thailand is currently very quiet with one world champion. Chainoi is in phenomenal condition, and I am confident he can pull it off. It’s similar to when Srisaket went to Madison Square Garden, New York, and beat Roman Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs). Nobody believed he could do it. I think Chainoi can do it, and then maybe people in Thailand will start following boxing again.”

As Worawut concluded his workout, I managed to ask him a few questions. When asked about Sam Goodman as a fighter, he said, “Sam Goodman is a good fighter with fast footwork. He always waits to counterattack and has a great lead hand.” Regarding fighting abroad for the first time, he added, “It’s just like another fight. For more than two months, I trained at 100%. My goal is to fight Inoue; it’s my dream, but I need to win the fight against Goodman first.”

In Saturday’s session, Worawut showed he is 100% ready for his fight with Goodman. He brings ferocity and intensity, reminiscent of his stablemate Srisaket’s famous upset. Worawut enters as an underdog, and boxing fans are questioning why Goodman didn’t face Inoue instead. It’s unclear if Goodman views Worawut as a warm-up, but “The Rockman” is definitely game.

Goodman (18-0, 8 KOs) is currently undefeated in the pro ranks with a decorated amateur career. Rated at No. 4 by The Ring at bantamweight, Goodman owns wins over Tj Doheny (26-4, 20 KOs), Miguel Flores (25-5-1, 12 KOs), and Ra’eese Aleem (20-1, 12 KOs).

Note from the author: I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Mr. Takashi Aoshima for making this experience possible. His support and guidance have been invaluable, and I am deeply thankful for the opportunity he provided.

Follow Wasim Mather on Instagram.

Follow @x