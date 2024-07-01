Charlie Edwards steps in as challenger for Thomas Essomba’s EBU bantamweight belt

Charlie Edwards (right) tags Luke Wilton. Photo: Matchroom Boxing

European bantamweight titlist Thomas Essomba had been expected to face mandatory challenger Paul Butler next. There was in fact a purse bid scheduled for tomorrow.

However, an agreement was made for Essomba to instead make a voluntary defense of his crown against former WBC flyweight titleholder Charlie Edwards at a venue to be determined in the U.K. on September 13.

The winner must face two-time world champion Butler next.

The tough luck Essomba (13-8-1, 4 knockouts) finally caught a break when he shocked Alessio Lorusso (UD 12) in Monza, Italy last May.

Previously, the Cameroon-born fighter, who is based in the U.K. had turned professional in 2009 had given sterling efforts against several fighters for various titles including former world title challenger Jay Harris (L UD 12), then unbeaten Kyle Williams (L SD 10), once-touted Lee McGregor (L TKO 12) and future IBF flyweight beltholder Sunny Edwards (UD 12), who is also Charlie’s younger brother.

But despite the defeats, the 36-year-old southpaw remained a difficult proposition and upset Louis Norman (KO 6) and took the unbeaten records of Sean McGoldrick (UD 10) and Iskander Kharsan (TKO 3). His big break came when he bested Lorusso to claim the EBU title and has since defended his title against Elie Konko (SD 12).

Edwards (19-1, 7 KOs) initial path has been less fraught. He was on Team GB and represented his England at the 2011 and 2013 World Championships, 2013 European Championships and 2014 Commonwealth games before turning professional in 2015.

The Brit notched eight wins and on the undercard of Gennadiy Golokin-Kell Brook met IBF flyweight kingpin John Riel Casimero. The opportunity came along too soon and he was stopped by the Filipino in 10-rounds.

Two-years and five wins later, Edwards was matched with Cristofer Rosales for the WBC title. He boxed expertly and claimed the title by 12-round unanimous decision. After one successful defense he looked to defend his belt against the marauding power-puncher Julio Cesar Martinez. The Mexican landed a shot whilst Edwards was down and the fight was declared a no-contest.

The battle to make 112-pounds was too much and Edwards vacated the title and moved up in weight. Things didn’t go according to plan and for several reasons Edwards fought just four times in the following 5-years. Most recently the 31-year-old beat Georges Ory (UD 10) in April and now looks like he’s finding activity and opportunities.

This looks like an excellent fight between two fighters who have had their share of obstacles and will be desperate to win and push forward with their respective career’s. With both men in their 30s, it’s a fight neither can afford to lose.

