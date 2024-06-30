Sunny Edwards Outclasses Adrian Curiel, Suffers Cut In Technical Decision Win

Sunny Edwards celebrates his win against Adrian Curiel at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom Boxing

The greater Phoenix area has not produced fond in-ring memories for Sunny Edwards.

A return to the win column was afforded the former IBF flyweight titlist, who soundly outboxed Adrian Curiel. The fight was stopped at the start of round when the ringside physician deemed Edwards unfit to continue due to a horrific cut over his right eyelid.

Because the wound was caused by a headbutt, the bout went to the scorecards. Edwards (21-1, 4 knockouts) claimed a technical decision by scores of 90-82. 88-84 and a comical 87-85. Their flyweight bout was the DAZN co-feature Saturday evening from Footprint Center, home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

The win came six months after Edwards was stopped after the ninth round by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) last Dec. 16 in nearby Glendale, Arizona.

“I managed to leave Arizona uglier than I came twice in a row,” Edwards told DAZN’s Chris Mannix. “I apologize to the fans who wanted more.”

Both fighters were coming off stoppage defeats to end their respective title reigns. Edwards lost his belt to Rodriguez in their IBF/WBO 112-pound unification bout, which ended his reign of more than three years. Curiel (24-6-1, 5 KOs) shocked Sivenathi Nontshinga via first-round knockout to win the IBF 108 title. His reign was brief as he was stopped in the tenth round of their Feb. 16 rematch in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Curiel moved up to flyweight for this opportunity but quickly found himself well out of his depth. Edwards boxed masterfully both out of a conventional stance and when he switched to southpaw.

The early rounds saw Edwards shoot his jab but also land purposeful power shots straight down the middle. Curiel was reduced to a plodder for most of the night, and rarely landed anything clean or of consequence.

Referee Mark Nelson was a presence in a fight that featured frequent clinches and a few fouls. Curiel was disciplined by the veteran official when he landed an intentional headbutt well after the end to the fourth round.

Things grew rougher as the rounds progressed. Edwards still controlled the action and the tempo. Curiel was able to close the distance but couldn’t land anything legal once there. His most damaging blow turned out to be a headbutt with roughly one minute left in round six.

Edwards left the exchange with a zipper-like cut along his right eyebrow. Blood poured down the right side of his face though he never bitched about having to fight through the wound.

Curiel was marginally more successful in rounds seven and eight, if only in his ability to charge forward and drive Edwards into the ropes. Edwards still landed the flashier combinations and the far more telling blows.

It no longer mattered at the start of round nine. Time was called as the ringside physician was summoned to examine Edwards. Nelson was informed to end the contest, at which point he assured Edwards that the bout would go to the scorecards.

That moment should have provided Edwards with some relief. The closer-than-expected cards couldn’t even provide that moment.

“I don’t expect any favors when I come to America,” noted Edwards. “I thought I won every round, I gave him one round maybe.”

Nevertheless, it’s his first win since last June when he defended his IBF flyweight title for the final time. Every divisional belt is spoken for at the moment, though his next fight could be already lined up. Matchroom promotes by Edwards and 2020 Olympic Gold medalist Galal Yafai (7-0, 5 KOs). The pairing has been discussed for a while and appears to be a reality for this fall.

“I’ve signed the fight,” insisted Edwards. “I beat Galal in the amateurs but the coach who’s still the coach today picked him for [Team Great Britain] anyway.

“Galal, I’m ready. I think I’m the biggest name in the flyweight division.”

Edwards-Curiel served as the chief support to Rodriguez’s challenge of RING/WBC 115-pound champion Juan Francisco Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs).

