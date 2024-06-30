Yamileth Mercado Outworks Ramla Ali, Extends Lengthy WBC 122-Pound Title Reign

Yamileth Mercado celebrates after her fight against Ramla Ali at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Mandatory Credit: (Photo by Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Yamileth Mercado turned away an icon to defend her throne.

The long-reigning WBC 122-pound titlist outworked the more accurate Ramla Ali over ten rounds. Scores were 98-92, 98-93 and 97-93 f0r Mercado in their DAZN-aired title fight Saturday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mercado, The Ring’s No. 2-rated junior featherweight, who lodged her seventh successful title defense.

The opening round told the tale of the manner in which both planned to best the other. Mercado set an aggressive pace and remained the busier fighter throughout. Ali landed by far the more effective punches, but took a round to get her offense untracked.

Ali found her groove in round two. The iconic boxer—a Somali refugee and and also a noted activist and model—still offered her jab in singular moments but cracked Mercado with a left hook. Her approach through that two-minute frame pleased head trainer Manny Robles, who called for more combination punching.

Mercado continued to come forward and hoped to steal rounds when Ali’s punch output was comparatively low. The defending long-reigning titlist offered constant lateral movement and then worked her way inside. The strategy proved effective in the middle rounds, although none of her power shots had any real effect on her challenger.

Ali regained control in rounds seven and eight. She was able to time Mercado coming in, which created opportunities for her long right hand. Mercado missed with a right hand and was left open for an overhand right and left hook by Ali.

Action was sloppy in round nine, a development that was met with boos by the passionate crowd. Mercado fought with a sense of urgency but was met with frequent clinches by Ali. The tactic was addressed by referee Thomas Taylor, but only in the form of a soft warning. Mercado walked into a pair of right hands as she charged ahead but ended the exchange with a left hook.

Sensing her first title win within reach, Ali closed strong in the tenth and final round. Mercado never broke form, which provided an element of predictability to her approach. Ali timed Mercado and slammed home a pair of left hooks. Mercado tried to impose her will, which was enough once the scorecards were announced.

Mercado threw and landed more punches (98-of-369 to Ali’s 97-of-310) as she advanced to 24-3 (5 knockouts). Ali (9-2, 2 KOs) landed at a higher percentage (31.3% to 26.6%). In the end, it wasn’t enough to become the first Somali combat sports athlete to win a major title.

Mercado has held the WBC 122-pound title since Nov. 2019. Her lone defeat over the past six years came in Aug. 2021. Mercado dropped a ten-round decision to Amanda Serrano in a failed bid to dethrone the featherweight queen.

The aim now is to unify the division. Ellie Scotney (9-0, 0 KOs) is The Ring champ and also owns the IBF and WBO belts. Mexico City’s Erika Cruz (17-2-1, 3 KOs), No. 3 at 122, is the WBA titleholder.

The bout came in supporting capacity to the Juan Francisco Estrada-Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez RING/WBC 115-pound championship.

