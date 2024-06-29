Raiko Santana pulls out upset win in overtime round, sends Lorenzo Simpson to second loss

Photo by Adam Hagy/OTX

Super middleweight Raiko Santana can thank Overtime Boxing’s overtime rules after grinding out a decision win.

Santana defeated former amateur standout Lorenzo Simpson by split-decision Friday night at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Original scorecards were 78-74 for Simpson, while the other two judges scored the bout 76-76.

Overtime Boxing implemented a rule where if a fight ends in a draw, a bonus round takes place to determine the winner. Santana won the extra round on two judges’ scorecards to improve to 11-4, 6 knockouts.

Most of the action throughout the fight was fought in the center of the ring, with both fighting mostly in the pocket. The southpaw Lorenzo was more-economical with his punches, but Santana was busier, throwing and landing punches and combinations to the head and body of Lorenzo.

Two of the judges may have been swayed by the higher punch output from Santana throughout the fight, but Simpson was the more-accurate puncher. Final punch stat numbers favored Simpson, as he threw 391 total punches, landing 139 of them (35.5 percent).

Santana landed 79 out of 462 total punches (17.1 percent).

The 31-year-old Santana, who is originally from Pinar del Rio, Cuba and now resides in El Paso, Texas, previously fought on November 25, losing a close decision to unbeaten prospect Daniel Blancas. Santana has won three of his last four bouts.

Simpson, who resides in Baltimore, Maryland, falls to 14-2, 8 KOs. He suffered his first defeat as a pro on August 25, by majority decision to Vladimir Hernandez.

The Simpson-Santana fight was elevated to main event status after the Elijah Pierce-Jose Sanmartin fight was postponed. Pierce, who is rated No. 9 by The Ring at 122 pounds, backed out of the fight, reportedly due to a cold.

In the co-feature, junior lightweight Maliek Montgomery dropped late-sub Cesar Juarez once en route to a unanimous decision win. Scores were 80-71, 80-71, and 79-73 for Montgomery, who improved to 18-0, 16 KOs.

Juarez was game, choosing to stay in the pocket and mixing his attack, but the taller Montgomery threw and landed more punches and combinations to the head and body.

Late in round eight, a left hook to the head dropped Juarez to the canvas. Juarez was not visibly hurt by the punch, and was ready to engage as the action resumed, but the bell rang to end the fight.

Montgomery was originally scheduled to fight on May 3, but that fight against Eridson Garcia fell through. He is managed by Trifon Petrov.

Juarez, who resides in Mexico City, falls to 29-16, 22 KOs. The 32-year-old has lost six of his last eight bouts.

In a WBC world featherweight title elimination bout, Tiara Brown outclassed and defeated Gabriela Bouvier by decision. All three judges scored the bout 100-90 for Brown, who improved to 17-0, 11 KOs.

Bouvier initiated exchanges early in the fight, but the 36-year-old Brown was the aggressor throughout much of the fight, dictating and walking Bouvier down behind a consistent jab.

The 32-year-old Bouvier, who resides in Maldonado, Uruguay, falls to 19-13-1, 4 KOs.

In light heavyweight action, Casey Dixon of Atlanta dropped Gerald McClellan, Jr. (6-2, 4 KOs) of Milwaukee once in round one to win by unanimous decision. Scores were 39-36, 39-36, and 38-37 for Dixon, who improved to 5-0 1 No Contest, 4 KOs.

In the opening bout of the OTX 8: The Hunt Continues card, super middleweight Donte Layne of Elmont, N.Y. improved to 3-0, 3 KOs, stopping Montrel James (2-11) of St. Louis, Mo. at 2:52 of the opening round.

