Juan Francisco Estrada, Bam Rodriguez Make Weight For Anticipated RING 115-Pound Championship

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada are set for their highly anticipated championship.

Both boxers weighed in right at the 115-pound limit for their DAZN headliner this Saturday from Footprint Center, home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Estrada attempts the sixth defense of his Ring 115-pound championship and first of his second tour as WBC titlist.

Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) aims to regain the first title he won as a pro, in this very venue.

CAREER-LONG LAYOFF FOR FUTURE HALL OF FAMER

Mexico’s Estrada (44-3, 28 knockouts) has been out since a Dec. 2022 win over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs). Their memorable 12-round rubber match took place at Desert Diamond Arena in nearby Glendale.

Estrada went up 2-1 in their series and reclaimed the WBC belt he won in 2019 but subsequently vacated. Efforts to unify proved futile and resulted in a layoff of more than 18 months for the 34-year-old from Hermosillo.

Saturday marks Estrada’s fourteenth career fight with a major title and/or Ring championship at stake.

BOXING’s YOUNGEST IN CHARGE SEEKS TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO 115

Rodriguez won the WBC 115-pound title previously left behind by Estrada, more than two years ago at this site. He outpointed former champ Carlos Cuadras (42-5-1, 28 KOs), No. 4 at 115, in Feb. 2022. He took the fight on six days’ notice, but went on to make two defenses before he moved down to flyweight.

The three-pound drop saw San Antonio’s Rodriguez become a unified titlist at just age 23. He won the WBO belt last April before he added the IBF title in a ninth-round stoppage of Sunny Edwards. Their highly anticipated unification bout came at Desert Diamond Arena last December.

EX-TITLISTS MEET AT THE CROSSROADS

Sunny Edwards and Adrien Curiel meet in a battle of former titleholders coming off knockout defeats.

Sheffield’s Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) and Mexico City’s Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) both weighed right at the 112-pound flyweight limit.

The bout is the first for Edwards since his ninth-round stoppage loss to Rodriguez. The setback ended the lengthy IBF title reign for The Ring’s No. 2-rated flyweight.

Curiel briefly held the IBF junior flyweight title, which he won in a stunning first-round knockout of Sivenathi Nontshinga last November. Nontshinga (13-1, 10 KOs), No. 2 at 108, avenged the loss with a tenth-round stoppage on Feb. 16 in a Fight of the Year contender.

Saturday marks the return to flyweight for Curiel, No. 3 at 108.

MERCADO AIMS TO EXTEND REIGN, ALI EYES HISTORY

The evening’s lone other major title fight saw Yamileth Mercado and Ramla Ali both make weight.

Mercado (23-3, 5 KOs), No. 2 at 122 by The Ring, was a trim and ready 121 pounds as she attempts the seventh defense of her WBC title. The 26-year-old from Cuauhtemoc, Mexico has held the title since Nov. 2019.

Her lone defeat over the past six years came in Aug. 2021. Mercado dropped a ten-round decision to Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in a failed bid to dethrone the featherweight queen.

Ali (9-1, 2 KOs) was 122 pounds ahead of her first career title fight.

The London-based iconic boxer/activist/model aims to become the first Somali combat sports athlete to win a major title. Ali, 34, avenged a knockout loss to Julissa Guzman (14-3-2, 7 KOs) with a ten-round decision last November. 4.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

10 rounds, junior featherweight

Arturo Popoca (13-0-1, 8 KOs), Sahuayo de Morelos, Mexico, 121 pounds

Danny Barrios (15-0, 5 KOs), Phoenix, 121.2 pounds

8 rounds, bantamweight

Gabriel Muratalla (11-0, 6 KOs), Fontana, California, 117.6 pounds

Carlos Fontes (23-3-1, 19 KOs), Hermosillo, 117 pounds

6 rounds, welterweight

Fabian Rojo (8-0, 6 KOs), Phoenix, 146.4 pounds

Daniel Gonzalez (5-1, 2 KOs), Albuquerque, New Mexico, 146.2 pounds

6 rounds, junior welterweight

Leonardo Rubalcava (7-0, 3 KOs), Jurupa Valley, California, 139 pounds

William Flenoy (3-3-1, 1 KO), Fresno, California, 136.2 pounds

