Saturday, June 29, 2024  |
About Us
FREE FRAZIER ALI ISSUE!
NEW ISSUE ON DIGITAL

News

Aficianado

Juan Francisco Estrada, Bam Rodriguez Make Weight For Anticipated RING 115-Pound Championship

June 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA: Juan Francisco Estrada and Jesse Rodriguez pose ahead of their bout on June 29, 2024 at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona for the Matchroom Boxing card. Mandatory Credit: Amanda Westcott/Matchroom
Fighters Network
28
Jun
by Jake Donovan | 

Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez and Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada are set for their highly anticipated championship.

Both boxers weighed in right at the 115-pound limit for their DAZN headliner this Saturday from Footprint Center, home to the NBA’s Phoenix Suns.

Estrada attempts the sixth defense of his Ring 115-pound championship and first of his second tour as WBC titlist.

Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) aims to regain the first title he won as a pro, in this very venue.



CAREER-LONG LAYOFF FOR FUTURE HALL OF FAMER

Mexico’s Estrada (44-3, 28 knockouts) has been out since a Dec. 2022 win over Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (51-4, 41 KOs). Their memorable 12-round rubber match took place at Desert Diamond Arena in nearby Glendale.

Estrada went up 2-1 in their series and reclaimed the WBC belt he won in 2019 but subsequently vacated. Efforts to unify proved futile and resulted in a layoff of more than 18 months for the 34-year-old from Hermosillo.

Saturday marks Estrada’s fourteenth career fight with a major title and/or Ring championship at stake.

BOXING’s YOUNGEST IN CHARGE SEEKS TRIUMPHANT RETURN TO 115

Rodriguez won the WBC 115-pound title previously left behind by Estrada, more than two years ago at this site. He outpointed former champ Carlos Cuadras (42-5-1, 28 KOs), No. 4 at 115, in Feb. 2022. He took the fight on six days’ notice, but went on to make two defenses before he moved down to flyweight.

The three-pound drop saw San Antonio’s Rodriguez become a unified titlist at just age 23. He won the WBO belt last April before he added the IBF title in a ninth-round stoppage of Sunny Edwards. Their highly anticipated unification bout came at Desert Diamond Arena last December.

EX-TITLISTS MEET AT THE CROSSROADS

Sunny Edwards and Adrien Curiel meet in a battle of former titleholders coming off knockout defeats.

Sheffield’s Edwards (20-1, 4 KOs) and Mexico City’s Curiel (24-5-1, 5 KOs) both weighed right at the 112-pound flyweight limit.

The bout is the first for Edwards since his ninth-round stoppage loss to Rodriguez. The setback ended the lengthy IBF title reign for The Ring’s No. 2-rated flyweight.

Curiel briefly held the IBF junior flyweight title, which he won in a stunning first-round knockout of Sivenathi Nontshinga last November. Nontshinga (13-1, 10 KOs), No. 2 at 108, avenged the loss with a tenth-round stoppage on Feb. 16 in a Fight of the Year contender.

Saturday marks the return to flyweight for Curiel, No. 3 at 108.

MERCADO AIMS TO EXTEND REIGN, ALI EYES HISTORY

The evening’s lone other major title fight saw Yamileth Mercado and Ramla Ali both make weight.

Mercado (23-3, 5 KOs), No. 2 at 122 by The Ring, was a trim and ready 121 pounds as she attempts the seventh defense of her WBC title. The 26-year-old from Cuauhtemoc, Mexico has held the title since Nov. 2019.

Her lone defeat over the past six years came in Aug. 2021. Mercado dropped a ten-round decision to Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) in a failed bid to dethrone the featherweight queen.

Ali (9-1, 2 KOs) was 122 pounds ahead of her first career title fight.

The London-based iconic boxer/activist/model aims to become the first Somali combat sports athlete to win a major title. Ali, 34, avenged a knockout loss to Julissa Guzman (14-3-2, 7 KOs) with a ten-round decision last November. 4.

Below are the weights for the rest of the undercard.

10 rounds, junior featherweight
Arturo Popoca (13-0-1, 8 KOs), Sahuayo de Morelos, Mexico, 121 pounds
Danny Barrios (15-0, 5 KOs), Phoenix, 121.2 pounds

8 rounds, bantamweight
Gabriel Muratalla (11-0, 6 KOs), Fontana, California, 117.6 pounds
Carlos Fontes (23-3-1, 19 KOs), Hermosillo, 117 pounds

6 rounds, welterweight
Fabian Rojo (8-0, 6 KOs), Phoenix, 146.4 pounds
Daniel Gonzalez (5-1, 2 KOs), Albuquerque, New Mexico, 146.2 pounds

6 rounds, junior welterweight
Leonardo Rubalcava (7-0, 3 KOs), Jurupa Valley, California, 139 pounds
William Flenoy (3-3-1, 1 KO), Fresno, California, 136.2 pounds

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES. 

 

 

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2024 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.