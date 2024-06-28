Cain Sandoval returns to action to face Romero Duno on Aug. 31 in California

Cain Sandoval - Photo by Lina Baker/360 Promotions

Cain Sandoval has demonstrated he can box over his last two fights. He will now face his toughest fight to date.

Sandoval will face fringe contender Romero Duno on August 31, 360 Boxing Promotions announced. The 10-round bout will take place at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California and will headline a Hollywood Fight Nights card (UFC Fight Pass, 9:30 p.m. ET/ 6:30 p.m. PT).

“We’re very excited to announce our return to the Chumash Casino Resort with this exciting main event,” said promoter Tom Loeffler. “Cain Sandoval has continued to display the world-class skills of a future world champion and, on August 31, he faces another very tough test against the upset-minded Romero Duno.

“With our June 7 event at Chumash Casino selling out before fight week started, I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets early to make sure they don’t miss this outstanding show. We’ll have more great fights to announce shortly for another action-packed edition of Hollywood Fight Nights. The event will also be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass and we’re very grateful to Dana White and his team for their support.”

Sandoval (13-0, 11 knockouts), who resides in Sacramento, California, defeated former contender and amateur standout Javier Molina by unanimous decision on February 23. The victory over Molina snapped a string of 11 consecutive knockout victories.

In his last bout on April 20, Sandoval defeated Angel Rebollar by unanimous decision. The 21-year-old, who also has a knockout win over once-beaten Wesley Ferrer, has demonstrated an improved skill-set over the last several months, but is eager to start a knockout streak at the expense of Duno.

“It’s been too long since my last knockout (win),” said Sandoval, who is managed by Oscar Sanchez. “On Saturday, August 31, a new knockout streak will commence.”

Duno (26-4, 20 KOs), who is originally from Cotabato City in the Philippines and now resides in Miami, Florida, last fought on January 31, losing by knockout to Antonio Moran. The loss to Moran snapped a two-fight win streak since a loss to Frank Martin in January 2022.

The 28-year-old burst onto the boxing scene in March 2017 with a second round knockout win over then-unbeaten prospect Christain Gonzalez. Duno was knocked out by Ryan Garcia in November 2019.

Duno believes he has the experience to score an upset win over Sandoval.

“This fight is the most important fight of my career, so I’m going to give and do everything to come out victorious,” said Duno, who is promoted by Laura Ching. “I’m a warrior and the only reason I fight is to win.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

