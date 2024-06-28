Lester Martinez takes on Carlos Gongora in his quest to be Guatemala’s first champ

Lester Martinez - Photo by Esau Dieguez

Lester Martinez is daring to be great and be a pioneer at the same time.

Not only has he traded punches and combinations during sparring sessions with Terence Crawford, but he is also hoping to be the first world titleholder from Guatemala.

To continue on that journey, Martinez will have to get by former contender Carlos Gongora on Friday night at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, DC. The 10-round bout will precede the main event bout between WBA junior lightweight titleholder Lamont Roach and challenger Feargal McCrory.

Both fights will stream live on the ProBox TV YouTube page (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

At Thursday’s weigh-in, Martinez weighed in at 167.2 pounds. Gongora came in at 168.8 pounds.

Martinez (17-0, 15 knockouts) last fought on February 23 in his hometown of Guatemala City, dropping Ruben Angulo twice en route to a second round knockout win. In his previous fight on July 12, Martinez dropped Lucas de Abreu multiple times before ending matters in round four.

The 28-year-old will face a significant step up in opposition in Gongora (22-2, 17 KOs). He burst on the boxing scene in December 2020, knocking out highly-regarded Ali Akhmedov. Gongora would then lose a close split-decision to Lerrone Richards and to Christian Mbilli in recent fights.

With a lot on the line, Martinez understands what a win over Gongora would do for his career.

“Carlos Gongora is my strongest and most complicated opponent to date,” Martinez told The Ring on Tuesday night. “I knew this was eventually going to happen (of facing stronger opposition). He’s an excellent boxer. He’s fought against other fighters with more experience. We are very prepared (for this fight).

“This would be one of the most important victories of my career, so far, because the fighter I will be facing has been to the top and has been a world champion. I know he’s an excellent fighter. So this win would position us in the rankings and draw the attention of big promoters in the sport.”

Over the last several months, Martinez has split his time training in Las Vegas and in Omaha, Nebraska, which is the home of Ring welterweight champion Terence Crawford. Martinez is co-trained by Bryan ‘Bomac’ McIntyre, Esau Dieguez, and ‘Red’ Spikes, all who also co-train Crawford.

Martinez has also recently sparred Crawford. A photo on social media recently went viral of the two in a ring at a gym in Las Vegas.

Aside from sparring with Crawford, Martinez credits improving his skill-set with all coaches and the extra time spent in the gym, whether it is working the double-end bag or improving his footwork.

“To be a part of Team B&B (Sports Academy), Team Crawford, Coach Esau, Coach Bomac, and the other coaches is a great opportunity that many in boxing look for,” said Martinez, who made his pro debut in April 2019, stopping former world titleholder Ricardo Mayorga. “Very few fighters like me found them, and have benefited from, thanks to God, and we are going to make the most of it.

“When I first sparred (Crawford) in Las Vegas, we went at it. He enjoyed hitting me with hard punches, whether to the head or wherever. All that would benefit me, especially for future fights. Sparring him was something I was looking forward to. I learned a lot because he is a fighter who is always thinking. You think he will commit to something, and he does something else. I learned a lot from him. He’s a spectacular boxer.”

In a country that embraces soccer, Martinez hopes to bring boxing to the forefront. There have been a handful of fighters from Guatemala who were decent prospects, but none have had the potential and success, thus far, as Martinez.

A win over Gongora would elevate Martinez into contender status.

“Guatemala is a country where professional boxing has hardly existed,” said Martinez. “Now, we want to open more opportunities. We hope now is a turning point where the world sees what goes on and says, ‘That fighter is a world champion from Guatemala and his name is Lester Martinez.’ That’s what we are fighting for. We want to represent this beautiful country because we love this and have a passion for the sport.

“As a fighter who has progressed with his career, there is the want to face fellow prospects or those in the top 10. Or top 5. We are knocking on the door to fight them, and even the world champions.”

The 168-pound division is competitive and Martinez believes he is amongst the top fighters. His goal is to get a world title shot.

“I consider myself to be quickly, not only become a contender, but also a world champion. This is what we prepare for. Not only because we are here, but also because we can (accomplish this goal). The road is and will be difficult and complicated. We are here to work hard. The goals and dreams are what is ahead.

“We are taking steps, little by little.”

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (California) Star newspaper. He can be reached at [email protected]

