Weigh-in Alert: Teofimo Lopez-Steve Claggett and undercard ready for war

Teofimo Lopez (left) and Steve Claggett (right) - Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Teofimo Lopez and Steve Clagget weighed in today, as well as Robeisy Ramirez, Nico Ali Walsh and the entire underrcard ahead of their respective showdowns this Saturday, June 29, at James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lopez (20-1, 13 KOs) will defend his Ring junior welterweight world championship against Canadian contender Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 KOs) in the main event.

Former world champion Ramirez (13-2, 8 KOs), who lost his belt to Rafael Espinoza last December, is in line for another shot at the featherweight crown if he can defeat Mexico’s Brandon Leon Benitez (21-2, 9 KOs) in the 10-round co-feature.

The six-round televised opener will see middleweight prospect Ali Walsh (10-1, 5 KOs) attempt to avenge his only pro defeat in a rematch against Sona Akale (9-1, 4 KOs).

Teofimo-Claggett, Ramirez-Benitez, and Ali Walsh-Akale II will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK and Ireland.

Earlier, Vargas (10-8, KOs), the son of Fernando Vargas, will step up against Jose Zaragoza (9-8-2, 3 KOs) in an eight-rounder on the ESPN+-streamed undercard (5:45 p.m. ET/2:45 p.m. PT).

Weights and photos as follows:

Teofimo Lopez 139.4 lbs. vs. Steve Claggett 139.5 lbs

(Lopez’s Ring championship and WBO junior welterweight titles – 12 Rounds)

Robeisy Ramirez 124.8 lbs vs. Brandon Leon Benitez 127.1 lbs

(Featherweight – 10 Rounds)

* Benitez was 1.1 pounds over the featherweight limit. Only Ramirez is eligible to win the title.

Nico Ali Walsh 156.9 lbs vs. Sona Akale 156.3 lbs

(Middleweight— 6 Rounds)

Emiliano Fernando Vargas 139.8 lbs vs. Jose Zaragoza 139.1 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

Elvis Rodriguez 141.6 lbs vs. Jino Rodrigo 141.2 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 10 Rounds)

Lorenzo Medina 235.6 lbs vs. Detrailous Webster 247.7 lbs

(Heavyweight — 6 Rounds)

Rohan Polanco 142.4 lbs vs. Luis Hernandez 143 lbs

(Junior Welterweight — 8 Rounds)

Other weights:

Yan Santana 127 lbs vs. Brandon Valdes 127 lbs

(Featherweight— 10 Rounds)

Euri Cedeno 161.4 lbs vs. Dormedes Potes 161.7 lbs

(Middleweight— 8 Rounds)