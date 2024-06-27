Fight Night Program – Week of June 27-July 3

The weekend is approaching, and from Friday to Sunday it will be “fight-o-clock” somewhere in the world. Every Thursday, The Ring will bring you the most up-to-date information on the most relevant fights you need to see in this week-at-a-glance, one-stop enhanced fight schedule. A quick checklist for the cognoscenti, a useful nuts-and-bolts guide for the boxing neophyte is what we’re aiming at.

Here are this week’s most relevant fights:

Thursday, June 27 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, Calif.

Darius Fulghum vs. Vaughn Alexander – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Tristan Kalkreuth vs. Anthony Hollaway – cruiserweight – 10 rounds

Eric Priest vs. Janer Gonzalez – middleweight – 8 rounds

Grant Flores vs. Josias Gonzalez – junior middleweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, June 28 – Entertainment and Sports Arena, Washington, D.C.

Lamont Roach Jr. vs. Feargal McCrory – junior lightweight – 12 rounds

Roach is one of the finest boxer-punchers in his weight region, and it’s just a matter of time before his stock goes up. Ireland’s McCrory will be a stern test as he tries to impress his adoptive US crowd in a title fight that has the potential to steal the spotlight in a crowded weekend.

Also on this card:

Lester Martinez vs. Carlos Gongora – super middleweight – 10 rounds

Rianna Rios vs. Mary Romero – female bantamweight – 8 rounds

Greg Outlaw vs. Isidro Curiel – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ProBoxTV

Friday, June 28 – Overtime Elite Arena, Atlanta

Elijah Pierce vs. Jose Sanmartin – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Tiara Brown vs. Gabriela Bouvier – female featherweight – 10 rounds

Maliek Montgomery vs. Cesar Juarez – junior lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, June 28 – Southwest Univ. Ctr., El Paso, Texas

Fernando Vargas Jr. vs. Juan Carlos Cordones – junior middleweight – 10 rounds

Nathan Devon Rodriguez vs. Jose Saant – featherweight – 10 rounds

Santos Ortega vs. Roman Gutierrez – junior featherweight – 6 rounds

Abel Mendoza vs. German Meraz – lightweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Friday, June 28 – The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland

Pierce O’Leary vs. Darragh Foley – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Conor Quinn vs. Conner Kelsall – flyweight – 10 rounds

Friday, June 28 – Yakama Legends Casino, Toppenish, Wash.

Mandeep Jangra vs. Josue Cadena – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Devontae McDonald vs. Billy Wagner – middleweight – 8 rounds

Piotr Apostol vs. Gerardo Esquivel – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: BLK Prime

Friday, June 28 – Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

Raphael Akpejiori vs. Alexis Garcia – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Franyel Perez vs. Jackson Marinez – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Elian Rodriguez vs. Carlos Beras – lightweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: TrillerTV+

Friday, June 28: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Laureano Sciuto vs. Walter Gauchez – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Jonathan Eniz vs. Alejandro Ramirez – welterweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN (Latin America)

Saturday, June 29 – Footprint Center, Phoenix

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse Rodriguez – junior bantamweight – 12 rounds

A crossroads bout for the ages. Much has been said about the 10-year difference between these two fighters, but the experience factor is also to be taken into account. Estrada will try to defend his Ring championship against one of the most fearless and ambitious young fighters in any division. Regardless of the result, the fight should be as explosive as everyone thinks it will be.

Also on this card:

Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel – flyweight – 12 rounds

Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali – women’s junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Gabriel Muratalla vs. Carlos Fontes – bantamweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 29 – James L. Knight Center, Miami

Teofimo Lopez vs. Steve Claggett – junior welterweight – 12 rounds

Lopez is always an entertaining and intriguing fighter, in part because of what he does in the ring but also because of what he doesn’t do. There’s a tendency for him to place himself at the level of his opponent. Lopez rises to the occasion when the rival warrants the stretch, but can also lose focus if not sufficiently challenged. If he gets careless against Claggett we may have the Upset of the Year. I wouldn’t bet my rent money on it, but it will still be a fun fight to watch – while it lasts.

Also on this card:

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Brandon Leon Benitez – featherweight – 10 rounds

Sona Akale vs. Nico Ali Walsh – middleweight – 6 rounds

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Jino Rodrigo – junior welterweight – 10 rounds

Yan Santana vs. Brandon Valdes – featherweight – 10 rounds

Emiliano Vargas vs. Jose Zaragoza – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Rohan Polanco vs. Luis Hernandez – junior welterweight – 8 rounds

Euri Cedeno vs. Dormedes Potes – middleweight – 8 rounds

Where to watch it: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes

Saturday, June 29 – Olympia, Liverpool, England

Jack Rafferty vs. Sabari Jaishankar – welterweight – 10 rounds

James Dickens vs. Jayro Duran – junior lightweight – 6 rounds

Olivia Hussey vs. Vaida Masiokaite – women’s junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Kevin Cronin vs. Serhii Ksendzov – light heavyweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 29 – Skydome, Coventry, England

Danny Quartermaine vs. Karim Guerfi – junior lightweight – 10 rounds

Nyall Berry vs. Francesco De Rosa – junior featherweight – 10 rounds

Ashlee Eales vs. Omir Rodriguez – junior welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

Saturday, June 29 – Estrel Conv. Ctr., Berlin, Germany

Marco Huck vs. Evgenios Lazaridis – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Tahir Kahrovic vs. Miljan Djordjevic – heavyweight – 10 rounds

Maher Ayada vs. Eliasu Sulley – super middleweight – 6 rounds

Victor Cakiqi vs. Mihail Burlac – welterweight – 6 rounds

Where to watch it: DAZN

