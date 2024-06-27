Teofimo Lopez Jr.’s genius is in constant search for new challenges

MIAMI, FL — They seem to be forever in pursuit of more, because they feel more is expected. It is probably why Teofimo Lopez Jr. is one of the best fighters in the world, and why he and his father, Teofimo Lopez Sr., The Ring Magazine and BWAA 2020 Trainer of the Year, push so hard to break through new thresholds.

Team Lopez’s new limit is getting up for someone he should easily beat—Canadian contender Steve Claggett (38-7-2, 26 knockouts) this Saturday night from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Florida.

Lopez Jr. (20-1, 13 KOs) will be defending the WBO and Ring Magazine junior welterweight world titles for the second time after winning the WBO and Ring Magazine titles in his dominant victory over previously undefeated Josh Taylor in June 2023.

The main event will be broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Sky Sports will broadcast the event in the UK and Ireland.

For Team Lopez, the goal is to put on a show.

“I remember waking up my son 10 minutes before the WBO deadline was up after he said he would retire after the Taylor fight,” Teofimo Sr. said. “My son was serious about retiring. The WBO was going to vacate the title, and Devin Haney was going to take over the vacant title and fight Arnold Barboza Jr. My son said he was not about to hand over the title to Haney and keep handing him things.

“Teo called the WBO and told them he was not going to retire. That ended it, but it is how close it was. We wanted to fight Devin Haney, and it is why he wanted to fight Regis Prograis. No one expected us to beat Josh Taylor. When we did, we saw what happened. Boxing is trying to get rid of my son.”

It does not look like that will happen.

Lopez Jr. beat Jamaine Ortiz by unanimous decision earlier this year, but Ortiz ran the whole night.

Team Lopez spoke openly about the respect that they have for Claggett, first for taking the fight, and secondly for his come-forward style. Ortiz was uncharacteristically cautious, fearful of Lopez’s power. Claggett, 35, is on a three-year, nine-fight winning streak. He beat Marcos Gonzalez by second-round kayo in January.

He is a volume puncher. Over his last four fights, Claggett averaged 102.7 punches thrown a round, to Lopez Jr.’s 43.3. But Claggett has never faced anyone like the 26-year-old Lopez.

“If you do not have the power to keep this guy off of you, Claggett will be in your face the whole night,” Lopez Sr. said. “We respect him. He will come to fight, not run like Ortiz did. He has not lost a fight since 2021. Guys like Claggett are dangerous. My son will need to box the hell out of him to beat him.

“And he will.”

Teofimo Jr. is hoping to get the best version of Claggett. The 140-pound world champion’s goal is to fight two more times in 2024. He wants to be more active, looking to fight once more in September and possibly one more in November or December.

The consensus is that Lopez Jr. will walk over Claggett, but as a pro fighter, he cannot have that attitude.

“I have to keep in mind everyone wants what I have, and I have the most prestigious belt in boxing, The Ring belt,” Lopez Jr. said. “This guy has a solid background. His losses came by decision. What I battle the most internally, as hard as it is to get to the top, is keeping in mind every time I get in the ring means more.

“There are a lot of people inspired by me. I gain more fans and more respect by winning. Boxing is bigger than me and I know that. You feel the pressure, and you know what they say, pressure makes diamonds. I love the position that I am in, I know no one can do what I do.

“I know a lot of fighters out there do not respect the sport like I do. That bothers me. I have put a lot less tension on myself. I learned to deal with pressure. I am having a lot more fun, and it has made me a better fighter.”

That was most evident in Lopez Jr.’s victory over Taylor. Many erroneously suggested he would have a mental breakdown and be chewed up. Those close to him knew otherwise.

Lopez Jr. is actually a genius. He loves when boxing’s cognoscenti doubt him, like they did before his fight against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

After the loss to George Kambosos, Lopez Sr. found a tape of his son’s old fights. He changed the way he trained his son, and what they rediscovered was “The Takeover’s” alter ego, “slick boxer Gordo.” He was back against Taylor. Teo Jr. was relaxed. Confident. Determined. That translated into his easy defeat over Taylor.

“I’m in a good place, my father and my family are in a good place, and I am rewarding myself with my hard work and my ethics, and I had to lose to win,” Lopez Jr. “That loss to Kambosos brought out the best version of me. I want to show these young kids this nice swag. I also have more control of myself.

“I am dealing with things in a more controlled manner. My focus is greater, my self-control is far, far better. That comes from knowing myself more. I should have never fought Kambosos that night. I risked my life that night. I lost my underdog mentality after I beat Lomachenko.

“I have it back now.”

He does not want to handpick anyone in the future. He wants to set his sole focus on Claggett.

“I still have a lot to learn,” he said. “I am on top of the 140-pound class. I want two more fights after this. Top Rank wants to give me one more, and I understand that in my contract. I want to push for four. We’ll see what I am allowed to do.

“I also need to get this in about my father. I love him. He needs his flowers, knowing what he has done for me and in this sport. He was Trainer of the Year and I do not believe he gets the credit he deserves. My father is a great trainer. He won the Eddie Futch award. He has not had a drink in over 50 days, and you can print that. He is changing his ways, and we’re talking about someone who was drinking since he was 12.

“He saw the direction I was going, and he changed that. How many trainers will do that? Not many. My father did that. You have to be a man to admit you made a mistake. He saw something and corrected it. We’re a team. Boxing has made us evolve as people in and out of the ring. He is the reason why I am on top. We are a successful father-son duo.”

Joseph Santoliquito is a Hall of Fame, award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America.

