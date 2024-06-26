Darius Fulghum-Vaughn Alexander, Golden Boy Fight Night On DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results
Darius Fulghum is set for his first headliner.
The rising super middleweight prospect graced the scales at a fight-ready 167.8 pounds for his 12th pro fight. Houston’s Fulghum faces veteran journeyman Vaughn Alexander, who weighed 171.4 pounds for the short-notice assignment.
Their scheduled ten-round bout headlines Thursday’s Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California,
Alexander (18-11-1, 11 knockouts) accepted the short notice assignment for what will already mark his fourth fight of 2024.
The 38-year-old dropped a ten-round decision to former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York. The loss was his fourth in a row for the Saint Louis native, whose younger brother Devon Alexander was a two-division titlist. Three of the four defeats came in a nine-week span this year.
Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) appeared on that same card in a fourth-round knockout of Cristian Olivas.
The 27-year-old super middleweight prospect went the distance for the first time in his previous outing. He went the full ten-round distance with Alantez Fox (28-6-1, 13 KOs), whom he outpointed in a terrible styles matchup on the Jan. 27 DAZN undercard in Phoenix, Arizona.
DAZN undercard, 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT
8 rounds, middleweight
Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs), Overland Park, Kansas, 161.8 pounds
Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs), Cartagena, Colombia (will weigh in later)
10 rounds, cruiserweight
Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs), Las Vegas via Carrollton, Texas, 199.8 pounds
Anthony Hollaway (7-5-3, KOs), Peoria, Illinois, 190.8 pounds
6 rounds, junior middleweight
Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs), Coachella, Calif., 153.8 pounds
Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1, KOs), Woodyard, Calif., 150.4 pounds
6 rounds, lightweight
Leonardo Sanchez (6-0, 3 KOs), Cathedral City, Calif., 134 pounds
Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs), Makati City, Philippines, 135 pounds
Non-televised prelims, 8:00 pm. ET/5:00 p.m. PT
4 rounds, junior welterweight
Cayden Griffiths (debut) Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 140 pounds
Juan Manuel Bautista (0-1, 0 KOs), Mexicali, 139.4 pounds
6 rounds, featherweight
Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs), Tijuana, 124.4 pounds
MJ Bo (9-7-2, 5 KOs), Manila, Philippines 125.6 pounds
READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES.