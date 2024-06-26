Thursday, June 27, 2024  |
About Us
FREE FRAZIER ALI ISSUE!
NEW ISSUE ON DIGITAL

News

Darius Fulghum-Vaughn Alexander, Golden Boy Fight Night On DAZN Undercard Weigh-In Results

Photo credit: Cris Esqueda, Golden Boy Promotions.
Fighters Network
26
Jun
by Jake Donovan | 

Darius Fulghum is set for his first headliner.

The rising super middleweight prospect graced the scales at a fight-ready 167.8 pounds for his 12th pro fight. Houston’s Fulghum faces veteran journeyman Vaughn Alexander, who weighed 171.4 pounds for the short-notice assignment.

Their scheduled ten-round bout headlines Thursday’s Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show from Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California,

Alexander (18-11-1, 11 knockouts) accepted the short notice assignment for what will already mark his fourth fight of 2024.



The 38-year-old dropped a ten-round decision to former title challenger Sergiy Derevyanchenko (15-5, 10 KOs) on April 20 in Brooklyn, New York. The loss was his fourth in a row for the Saint Louis native, whose younger brother Devon Alexander was a two-division titlist. Three of the four defeats came in a nine-week span this year.

Fulghum (11-0, 10 KOs) appeared on that same card in a fourth-round knockout of Cristian Olivas.

The 27-year-old super middleweight prospect went the distance for the first time in his previous outing. He went the full ten-round distance with Alantez Fox (28-6-1, 13 KOs), whom he outpointed in a terrible styles matchup on the Jan. 27 DAZN undercard in Phoenix, Arizona.

DAZN undercard, 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT

8 rounds, middleweight
Eric Priest (13-0, 8 KOs), Overland Park, Kansas, 161.8 pounds
Janer Gonzalez (21-6-1, 17 KOs), Cartagena, Colombia (will weigh in later)

10 rounds, cruiserweight
Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KOs), Las Vegas via Carrollton, Texas, 199.8 pounds
Anthony Hollaway (7-5-3, KOs), Peoria, Illinois, 190.8 pounds

6 rounds, junior middleweight
Grant Flores (4-0, 3 KOs), Coachella, Calif., 153.8 pounds
Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1, KOs), Woodyard, Calif., 150.4 pounds

6 rounds, lightweight
Leonardo Sanchez (6-0, 3 KOs), Cathedral City, Calif., 134 pounds
Jenel Lausa (11-3-1, 7 KOs), Makati City, Philippines, 135 pounds

Non-televised prelims, 8:00 pm. ET/5:00 p.m. PT

4 rounds, junior welterweight
Cayden Griffiths (debut) Lake Havasu City, Arizona, 140 pounds
Juan Manuel Bautista (0-1, 0 KOs), Mexicali, 139.4 pounds

6 rounds, featherweight
Brandon Sanchez (8-0, 7 KOs), Tijuana, 124.4 pounds
MJ Bo (9-7-2, 5 KOs), Manila, Philippines 125.6 pounds

Follow @JakeNDaBox

READ THE LATEST ISSUE OF THE RING FOR FREE VIA THE NEW APP NOW. SUBSCRIBE NOW TO ACCESS MORE THAN 10 YEARS OF BACK ISSUES. 

 

SIGN UP TO GET RING NEWS ALERTS

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2024 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.