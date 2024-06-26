Alexis Rocha scheduled to face Santiago Dominguez on July 29 in California

Alexis Rocha - Photo courtesy of Golden Boy Promotions

Southern California’s Alexis Rocha (24-2, 16 KOs) will face the undefeated Santiago Dominguez (27-0, 20 KOs) of Ciudad Obregón, Mexico in a 12-round welterweight fight that will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The event will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be broadcasted live worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

“I’m thankful to Golden Boy, DAZN and my entire team for the chance to headline another card,” said Alexis Rocha. “I’ve already proven that I was able to come back after a loss. My losses don’t define me. What defines me is the way I respond to the losses. This next fight is another test in me realizing my ultimate dream of becoming world champion. I’m focused on more knockouts for the fans.”

“I am very excited for the opportunity from Golden Boy,” said Santiago Dominguez. “Alexis Rocha is a great fighter – I have followed his career and he is well respected. On the fight night though, Alexis Rocha will find a fighter that is coming to win. It will be a great fight, our styles will really collide. This fight will end in a knockout.”

“With crunching power and a swarming style, Rocha is must-watch action every time he steps between the ropes,” said Chairman and CEO of Oscar De La Hoya. “The last time Lex went in against an undefeated fighter, his championship dreams got put on hold. Fans are going to want to tune in July 19 to see if he can rise again.”

The younger brother of former world title challenger Ronny Rios, Alexis Rocha was the youngest fighter to win a gold medal at the Junior Olympics at only 14-years-old in 2012 and caught the attention of the boxing world as he continued on to become a six-time national champion during his amateur career. His only career blemishes come from losses against Rashidi Ellis (October 2021) and Giovanni Santillan (October 2023). He has come back even stronger with an impressive technical knockout victory of Ghanaian warrior Fredrick Lawson this past March 30.

Born in Ciudad Obregon, Mexico, the undefeated Santiago Dominguez has worked hard to ascend towards the top of the welterweight division. Having fought a majority of his career in Mexico, Dominguez will be looking to dazzle the crowd and show he is ready to be considered a world title contender.

A press release by Golden Boy Promotions was used in this article.